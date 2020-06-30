(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Epidemiology Segmentation

The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia

The report provides the segmentation of the Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

S. aureus bacteremia is estimated with an incidence rate ranging from 20 to 50 cases per 100,000 population per year (Van Hal et al. 2012). Even though overall rates of SAB may have stabilized, the incidence of MRSA

bacteremia has increased dramatically in recent years in both the US and Europe.

bacteremia has increased dramatically in recent years in both the US and Europe. In the study of 247 evaluable adult patients with S. aureus bacteremia, the episodes of bacteremia were classified according to acquisition type, in which 23.5% were nosocomial (N-SAB), 58.7% were healthcare-associated (HCA-SAB), and 17.8% were community-acquired (CA-SAB) (Atrouni et al., 2009).

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, male gender is consistently associated with increased SAB incidence with male-to-female ratios of ∼1.5. The basis for this increased risk is not understood.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Basilea Pharmaceuticals

NovaDigm Co.

Intron Biotechnology

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Oxacillin

Ceftobiprole

NDV-3A

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia

3. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Treatment and Management

6.2. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremic Pneumonia Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

