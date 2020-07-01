(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HA S LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Tuberous Sclerosis Complex report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

The report provides the segmentation of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Vasopharm GmBH

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

Cellvation Therapeutics

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Ronopterin (VAS203)

NeuroSTAT

CEVA101

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

3. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Treatment and Management

6.2. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

