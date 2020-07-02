(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HA S LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Ulcerative Colitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Ulcerative Colitis (UC) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

The report provides the segmentation of the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per the study conducted by Whitney D. Lynch et al. (2019), Ulcerative colitis has an incidence of 9 to 20 cases per 100,000 persons per year. Its prevalence is 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 persons per year.

As per the study conducted by Gary R. Lichtenstein et al. (2015), in North America, the incidence of UC is 8 to 20 cases per 100,000

people, and the prevalence is 120 to 250 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the study titled "Ulcerative Colitis" by Whitney D. Lynch et al. (2019), ulcerative colitis has a bimodal pattern of incidence. The main onset peaks between the ages of 15 and 30 years. A second, and smaller, the peak of incidence occurs between the ages of 50 and 70 years. Though some studies show a slight predilection for men, most studies note no preference regarding sex.

