(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Urothelial Carcinoma Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Urothelial Carcinoma report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Urothelial Carcinoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Urothelial Carcinoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Urothelial Carcinoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Urothelial Carcinoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per the National Cancer Institute a high increase in the number of cases of UC with an estimated number of 80,470 newly diagnosed cases and 17,670 deaths were expected in 2019 in the United States.

A review paper published by Clinton et al. titled “Review of the Clinical Approaches to the Use of Urine-based Tumor Markers in Bladder Cancer”, stated that approximately 75% of newly diagnosed bladder cancer cases present as non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) out of which 50–70% recur and 10–20% progress to muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

As per Delveinsight estimates, the total incident population of UC in the seven major markets was found to be 243,151 cases in 2017, whereas the total cases of locally advanced/metastatic UC in the 7MM were 96,711 cases in 2017. The diagnosed incident population of UC in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR for the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

As per Delveinsight estimates, among EU5 countries, Germany had the maximum total cases of locally advanced/metastatic UC with 15,192 cases in 2017.

Delveinsight has also analyzed the extent of metastasis on the basis of different stages, such as Localized, Regional, and Distant in the 7MM diagnosed incident patient pool. In 2017, the localized, regional and distant cases were estimated to be 32,293, 7072 and 1512, respectively, in Japan.

