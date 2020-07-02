(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Urothelial Carcinoma market. A detailed picture of the Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Urothelial Carcinoma treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Urothelial Carcinoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Urothelial Carcinoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Urothelial Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Urothelial Carcinoma treatment.

Urothelial Carcinoma key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Urothelial Carcinoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Urothelial Carcinoma Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Urothelial Carcinoma Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Urothelial Carcinoma Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Urothelial Carcinoma report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Urothelial Carcinoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Urothelial Carcinoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Urothelial Carcinoma research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Urothelial Carcinoma

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

As per the National Cancer Institute a high increase in the number of cases of UC with an estimated number of 80,470 newly diagnosed cases and 17,670 deaths were expected in 2019 in the United States.

A review paper published by Clinton et al. titled “Review of the Clinical Approaches to the Use of Urine-based Tumor Markers in Bladder Cancer”, stated that approximately 75% of newly diagnosed bladder cancer cases present as non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) out of which 50–70% recur and 10–20% progress to muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

As per Delveinsight estimates, the total incident population of UC in the seven major markets was found to be 243,151 cases in 2017, whereas the total cases of locally advanced/metastatic UC in the 7MM were 96,711 cases in 2017. The diagnosed incident population of UC in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR for the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

As per Delveinsight estimates, among EU5 countries, Germany had the maximum total cases of locally advanced/metastatic UC with 15,192 cases in 2017.

Delveinsight has also analyzed the extent of metastasis on the basis of different stages, such as Localized, Regional, and Distant in the 7MM diagnosed incident patient pool. In 2017, the localized, regional and distant cases were estimated to be 32,293, 7072 and 1512, respectively, in Japan.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Merck Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Genentech Pharma Co.

AstraZeneca Co.

Janssen Pharma Co.

UroGen Pharma Co.

Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

And others

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Keytruda

Opdivo

Tecentriq

Bavencio

Imfinzi

Balversa

Mitomycin Gel(Jelmyto)

Enfortumab Vedotin

And others

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

