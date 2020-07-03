(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Click Here For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/congenital-hyperinsulinism-epidemiology-forecast

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Segmentation

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Congenital Hyperinsulinism report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Congenital Hyperinsulinism in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Congenital Hyperinsulinism in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

The report provides the segmentation of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology

KEY FACT FROM THE REPORT

CHI has an estimated global prevalence of 1/50,000, with approximately 2170 people living with the disease in the UK. Clinical experts in CHI estimate that approximately 95 infants are born with the disease in the UK each year. Of these, up to a third may

experience impaired neurodevelopment as a result of hypoglycaemia.

experience impaired neurodevelopment as a result of hypoglycaemia. CHI is the most frequent cause of severe, persistent hypoglycemia in newborn babies, infants, and children. In most countries

it occurs in approximately 1/25,000 to 1/50,000 births. About 60% of babies with CHI are diagnosed during the first month of life. An additional 30% will be diagnosed later in the first year and the remainder after that.

it occurs in approximately 1/25,000 to 1/50,000 births. About 60% of babies with CHI are diagnosed during the first month of life. An additional 30% will be diagnosed later in the first year and the remainder after that. According to DelveInsight, total prevalent population of CHI in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 21,852 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

In 2017, the total prevalent population of CHI in the United States was found to be 9,777, which as per DelveInsight’s estimates, might increase by 2030.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

TEVA Pharmaceuticals

Zealand Pharma Co.

Rezolute Co.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Recordati Co.

And others

NAME OF DRUGS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Proglycem

Dasiglucagon

RZ358

CSI-Glucagon

Avexitide (Exendin(9-39)

Pasireotide(Signifor)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

3. Congenital Hyperinsulinism: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Treatment and Management

6.2. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330