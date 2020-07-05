MCU Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2025

Industry Insight

Microcontroller Unit (MCU) plays a pivotal role in enhancing the semiconductor sector. The global Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Market 2020 depends on this factor significantly, which is expecting substantial CAGR growth during the forecast period (2016-2025), reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR). The market value also reached USD Billion in 2018 and is now anticipated to achieve substantial valuation by the year-end of 2025. The market has emerged as a concept that has gained much traction in the mobility market in recent years, which contributes to market growth considerably.

Top Market Influencing Factors

The Microcontroller Unit (MCU) market growth is mostly driven by the rise in the number of automated machines. The rise in several portable electronics such as a tablet, personal computers, and smartphones, as well as growth in several luxury cars, which use advanced electronic systems, have contributed to the growth of this market.

Boost in automation across various industries, automatic appliances, and boom in the industrial robotics industry has produced the requirement of microcontrollers on a large scale and propelled the market development. In fact, the developing economies have focused on strengthening their defense mechanism and have increased military expenditure. Thus, the microcontrollers have the potential to produce high returns as the demand is likely to pitch in support of the rise in security-related issues. All these factors are leading the market to achieve more growth in the forecast period.

Besides, the augment in the adaptation of automated systems around developing and developed regions of the world is also expected to mount the global microcontroller market. The growth of the market is also witnessed in the automotive industry. In this industry, a microcontroller is used to control and manage electrical control unit functions, fail-safe systems, and automotive fault-tolerant systems in automobiles. The automotive industry has recorded significant growth in the last decade, owing to rising income levels and standards of living. Therefore, being an essential part of automotive, the market for microcontrollers is also increasing by its size year by year.

Furthermore, the mounting adoption of cloud, virtualization, and big data further increases the adoption of the microcontroller. In contrast, factors such as security and privacy concerns, high power consumption, and lack of standardization are factors hindering the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are estimated to endow with numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Segmentation of Market: Microcontroller Unit

The Global Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Market has been segmented among the various segments of application and class.

Depending on the class segment, the microcontroller unit (MCU) market has included 4-bit, 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit.

Depending on the application segment, the microcontroller unit (MCU) market has included automotive, consumer electronics, communication and IT, industrial manufacturing, and others.

Untapped Geographical Regions

Regionally, the microcontroller unit (MCU) market has been studied among the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Worldwide, the North American region remains the leading region with factors such as the incidence of centers for semiconductor research and development, major microcontroller manufacturers, and technological advancements in the medical industry. These boost the growth of the microcontroller unit market in this region efficiently. On the other hand, the high demand for advanced automotive technologies, rich concentration of automotive industry, and the demand for advanced medical equipment and sensors are also fuelling the growth of the microcontroller unit market in Europe.

The key players covered in the report are Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Silicon Labs Inc, Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments Inc, Parallax, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc

