Automotive Coolant Market: Size, Share, Trends and Industry Demand by 2025 | Impact of COVID-19

Market Research Future has recently published new research that provides detailed insights on the working dynamics of the global automotive coolant market 2020 over impact analysis on COVID-19. The global retail ready packaging market will reflect an average 5.33% CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period (2018-2025), as stated by a recent report. The report estimates the market to surpass USD 1091.1 Million in revenues that were gained in 2018.

Top Impacting Factors

Demand for automotive coolants is probable to amplify during the assessment period owing to the factors such as extensive usage of vehicles and the consumption of automotive coolants depending on the distance traveled by a vehicle. Consequently, the rising high dependency of society on vehicles is likely to boost the automotive coolant market in the future. With this, the rising production of vehicles is another major factor fuelling the consumption of automotive coolants at a momentous pace.

MRFR also finds that in support of significant growth in research activities in the chemical industry, engine coolants have changed the material composition. Various companies have successfully designed coolants following technologies—Organic Acid Technology (OAT), Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT), and Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT), which has created more opportunities to flourish in the market in the approaching years.

To add further, the study signs that automobile manufacturers are now actively occupied in bringing newer brands and products for presenting customized coolant and lubricant solutions for customers. This has resulted in expanding the automotive coolant market share to a great extent. In the case of point, in the year 2019, Maruti Suzuki launched its Ecstar brand of coolants, car care, and lubricant products in India. The strategy enabled the company to offer a diversified range of products for its customers to compel sales and increase its market share.

On the contrary, the factor of rising adoption of electric vehicles has shown the possibility to bring threats to the currently surging automotive coolant market, as different coolants are employed in electric vehicles, therefore, in order to manage the temperature of the power train of an electric vehicle has become fierce.

Segmentation of Market: Automotive Coolant

The automotive coolant market based on segmentation study includes product type, application, and end-use industry.

Depending on the product type segment, the market has included propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, and glycerine.

Depending on the technology segment, the market has been classified into organic acid, inorganic acid, and hybrid organic acid.

Depending on the application segment, the market has been categorized into OEMs and aftermarket.

Regional Outlook

The global automotive coolant market, by region, has been segregated into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific might be the largest regional market in the global automotive coolant market during the forecast period. The developing countries in this region, such as India, China, Taiwan, and Myanmar, are steadily adopting the latest versions of automobiles. Thus, a rise in the production of automotive coolant owing to high consumption is likely to propel the expansion of the automotive coolant market during the forecast period. As recorded in MRFR’s study, back in 2018, China manufactured 23.5 million units of passenger cars. As claimed by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, commercial vehicles augmented by 5.05% in the same year. Thus, these factors are accepted to boost the demand for automotive coolants in Asia-Pacific

On the next lane, the stringent regulations in the regions of Europe and North America have obligated the manufacturers to shift toward emerging economies, where they are provided with flexible policies and better manufacturing amenities, namely inexpensive labor and availability of raw materials at low costs. The existence of a high number of automotive industries in this region is an essential factor igniting the adoption of automotive coolant in the region.

North America is one more significant market after Europe in the global automotive coolant market. The utilization of automotive coolant in applications of after-market and high usage of rented vehicles motivates the demand for the product for the automotive coolant market during the review period.

In the last, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also to register sensible growth in the automotive coolant market during the anticipated period owing to a rise in the number of automotive manufacturing plants. It is recorded that in 2018, the sales of passenger vehicles were surged by 3.4% in Brazil, and 2.4% in Argentina. This resulted in propelling the growth of the market substantially in the region.

Top Giant Players

The top players operating in the global automotive coolant market are listed as Total S.A (France), Valvoline LLC (US), Exxon Mobil Corp (US), Castrol Limited (UK), Sinopec Lubricant Company (China), Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands), Sinclair Oil Corporation (US), Ashland (US), and British Petroleum (UK).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

