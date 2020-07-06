(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Soft Tissue Sarcoma report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns The Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology

Key facts of the report

According to DelveInsight’s, in 2017, the total incident population of STS in seven major markets was 40,155.

GIST cases are not included in the STS population. Germany had the highest incident population of STS with 4,781 cases, followed

by Italy which had incident population of 4,082 in 2017.

Among all the seven major market, the United States accounts for highest number of cases of STS.

Japan has the 3,846 cases of STS in 2017

Among the 7MM in 2017, the lowest incident population of STS were recorded in Spain

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

3. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Incident Cases of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) in 2017

3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) in 2030

4. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Types of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.3. The Molecular Biology of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.4. Stages of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.5. Diagnosis of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.5.1. Medical History and Physical Exam

4.5.2. Imaging Tests

4.5.3. Biopsy

4.5.4. Pathological diagnosis of soft tissue sarcomas

4.5.5. Proposed Diagnostic Guidelines

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Epidem Methodology

5.3. 7MM Incident Patient Population of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

6. Case Reports

6.1. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for radiation-associated soft-tissue sarcoma (RAS): A case report

6.2. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Masquerading as a Hematoma

6.3. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for primary sarcoma of the breast: a case report

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

7.1. United States Epidemiology

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in the United States

7.1.3. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in the United States

7.1.4. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

7.1.5. Total Incident Cases of STS including GIST in the United States

7.1.6. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in the United States

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.1.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Germany

7.2.1.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.7. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.2.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in France

7.2.2.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.7. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Italy

7.2.3.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.4.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Spain

7.2.4.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.2.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.5.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in the United Kingdom

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Japan

7.3.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Japan

8. Appendix

8.1. Report Methodology

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

