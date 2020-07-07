(ALBANY,US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Abscess Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Abscess Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Abscess epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Abscess Epidemiology by DelveInsight

The Abscess epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Abscess epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Abscess epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Abscess Epidemiology Segmentation

The Abscess epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Abscess epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Abscess report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Abscess report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Abscess in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Abscess

The report provides the segmentation of the Abscess epidemiology

Key facts of the report

The estimated incidence of pyogenic liver abscess (PLA) based on a nationwide inpatient sample database was 3.6 cases per 100,000 population per year.

Age-adjusted incidence of PLA for men was 3.92 cases per 100,000 person-years compared with 1.87 cases per 100,000 person-years for women.

Approximately 1500–2500 cases are diagnosed annually in the United States. It also indicates that brain abscesses are more

predominant in males than in females with a male-to-female ratio varying between 2:1 and 3:1. Estimates that incidence of first consultation for a boil or abscess was 512 per 100,000 person-years in females and 387 per 100,000 person-years in males. First consultations were most frequent in younger age groups (16–34 years) and those with the greatest levels

of social deprivation.

MAJOR PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Mission Pharmacal

Durata Therapeutics

Debiopharma Group

GlaxoSmithKline Co.

and others

REPORT DRUGS ARE COVERED

Tindamax (Tinidazole)

Dalvance(Dalbavancin)

Afabicin (Debio 1450)

Gepotidacin

and others

