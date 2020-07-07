High pressure seals Market: Key Player profile, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Regional Outlook by 2025 | Impact of COVID-19

The global high pressure seals market has been segmented by material, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of material, the global high pressure seals market has been segmented into metal, rubber, rubber-metal combination, and others. The rubber segment has further been classified as polyacrylate (ACM), ethylene acrylate rubber (AEM), polychloroprene (CR), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HBR), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), vinyl methyl silicon rubber (VMQ), and others. The rubber-metal combination segment was the largest global high pressure seals market in 2017 due to its advantages such as less compression and deformation of elastomeric ring due to the presence of metal casing, effective airtight sealing at lower bolt loads for large bore flanges due to the presence of elastomer, and high overall strength. This segment is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global high pressure seals market has been segmented into pumps, agitators, valves, compressors, tube couplings, pipes and ducts, and others. Pumps, valves, and pipes and ducts are the most common applications areas of high pressure seals across various end-use industries. However, other application segments are also expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global high pressure seals market has been segmented into oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, power generation, chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. The oil & gas industry held the largest share of the global high pressure seals market in 2017 due to the widespread application of the product in the downstream, midstream, and upstream sectors. The market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period due to the established petrochemicals processing industry in developed countries and the increasing number of petrochemical projects in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis

The global high pressure seals market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American and European markets are also expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Considerable demand for high pressure seals is projected in the Middle East & Africa during the forecast period, while the Latin American market is likely to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global high pressure seals market are American High Performance Seals (U.S.), PERFORMANCE SEALING INC (U.S.), Kalsi Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), John Crane (U.S.), EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC (U.S.), FP Paris (France), DowDuPont, Inc. (U.S.), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), France Joint (France), James Walker (UK), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), and Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc. (U.S.).

