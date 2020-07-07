(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Click here for Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma-epidemiology-forecast

Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Peripheral T cell Lymphoma report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Peripheral T cell Lymphoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Peripheral T cell Lymphoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Peripheral T cell Lymphoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Peripheral T cell Lymphoma epidemiology

Key facts of the report

The incidence of PTCL is < 1 case per 100,000 people in the United States. In Europe and North America, T-cell and NK-

cell lymphoma account for 5-10% of all cases of NHL.

cell lymphoma account for 5-10% of all cases of NHL. PTCLs typically affect middle aged to elderly patients. They present as either nodal (60%) or extranodal (40%) lesions.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified (PTCL-NOS) PTCL-NOS is the most prevalent subtype in North America and Europe, with a median age at diagnosis of 65 years.

A minority (~30%) of patients with the most common PTCL subtypes achieve a durable remission and long-term survival. Data on the clinical features of PTCL in a Chinese population are limited.

MAJOR PLAYERS OF THE REPORT

Onxeo SA

Celgene Corporation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Hakko Kirin CO. Ltd

Seattle Genetics

Eisai Pharma Co

Solasia Pharma Co.

Innate Pharmaceuticals Co.

AB Science Co

CerRx Co.

Incyte Pharma Co.

Kura Oncology

PharmaMar Co.

and others

DRUGS WHICH ARE COVERED

Beleodaq(Belinostat)

Istodax(Romidepsin)

Folotyn(Pralatrexate)

Poteligeo(mogamulizumab)

Adcetris(Brentuximab vedotin)

Denileukin Diftitox

Darinaparsin

IPH4102

Masitinib

Fenretinide

Ruxolitinib

Tipifarnib

Plitidepsin

and others

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Peripheral T cell Lymphoma

3. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Treatment and Management

6.2. Peripheral T cell Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Related Report

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330