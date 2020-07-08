(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Achondroplasia Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Achondroplasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Achondroplasia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Scope of the Report

The Achondroplasia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Key facts of the report

This disorder occurs in approximately 1 in 25,000 live births worldwide

The prevelance rates have correlation to father’s age as mutations occur exclusively in the male and older men who have a higher probability of having an affected child than younger ones

The prevalence of de novo Achondroplasia has been significantly increased with age of father. The prevelance data varied according to father’s age such as 25–29, 30–34, 35–39, and ≥40 years, with reported rates of 2.8, 2.8, 4.9 and 5.0 respectively. The prevalence of achondroplasia ranged from 0.36 to 0.60 per 10,000 livebirths.

The recurrence risk of Achondroplasia among siblings of an affected individual was found to be 0.23%

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Achondroplasia

3. Achondroplasia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Achondroplasia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Achondroplasia Treatment and Management

6.2. Achondroplasia Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

