Biodegradable Tableware Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast 2025

Expanding foodservice industry: The foodservice industry has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years, especially in emerging economies. The demand for takeaway food has been increasing in developing nations due to the preference by the youth. The busy lifestyles of consumers have led to the popularity of convenience and takeaway food. For example, China’s foodservice industry was valued at USD 583 billion in 2017. The demand for online food delivery has also been rising. According to MRFR analysis, the sales of online food delivery services was valued at USD 39 billion in 2018 and the market is expected to register a growth rate of 16% over the next decade. Several fast-food chains such as KFC and Starbucks have increased the number of outlets in India. Online food delivery service providers are also expanding their presence in the country. These factors are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable tableware as an environment-friendly alternative to plastic.