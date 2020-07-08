(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Carcinoid Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Carcinoid Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Carcinoid Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Carcinoid Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The Carcinoid Syndrome report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Carcinoid Syndrome

The report provides the segmentation of the Carcinoid Syndrome epidemiology

Key facts of the report

Estimates that 27 new cases of Carcinoid Tumour per million are diagnosed in the United States per year out of which, only about 10% develops carcinoid syndrome.

Flushing is the most common presentation and occurs in about 85% of patience with Carcinoid Syndrome and diarrhea occurs in

about 80% of cases (Diarrhea is usually chronic in carcinoid syndrome). The rate of incidence of carcinoid tumors has increased from 1.09 cases per 100,000 in 1973 to 5.25 cases per 100,000 in 2004, with a median age at diagnosis of 63 years.

Carcinoid-syndrome developed in 8% of patients with carcinoids, however its frequency varied markedly in different series from 1.7% to 18.7% in six series. In the study it was found that out of eligible NET patients, 19% had carcinoid-syndrome and the proportion increased 72 % from 2000 to 2011(11–19%).

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Carcinoid Syndrome

3. Carcinoid Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Carcinoid Syndrome Treatment and Management

6.2. Carcinoid Syndrome Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

