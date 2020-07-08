Cloud Engineering Market 2020 – Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Regional Trends till 2023

The global cloud engineering market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 21% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, reaching a valuation of USD 13 billion by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed look into the past and present conditions in the global cloud engineering market, using the historical snapshot to project the future growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period till 2023.

Cloud engineering is the collective term for the wide range of processes required to design the systems best suited to making the most of cloud computing and achieving maximum commercialization from cloud resources. The global cloud engineering market is primarily driven by the growing demand for cloud computing from the world’s leading economies and the increasing awareness about cloud computing among enterprises, which has led to an increasing interest in the intricacies of cloud computing and cloud engineering.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global cloud engineering market include Searce Inc., Softcrylic LLC, VVDN Technologies, Nitor Infotech, Calsoft Inc., ITC Infotech India Ltd., Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA, Rapidvalue Solutions Inc., Aricent Inc., GFT Technologies SE, Sogeti, and Trianz.

On July 2019, the dates for the 2019 CloudNative conference were announced as 25-27 September. Europe’s leading cloud architects, developers, and engineers are expected to participate in the conference.

Segmentation:

The global cloud engineering market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, organization size, end use, and region.

By service type, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into consulting, design, training, integration, migration, cloud security, cloud storage, and others.

By deployment, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

By organization size, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into small, medium, and large.

By end use, Cloud Engineering Services Market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global cloud engineering market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cloud infrastructure in North America and the growing usage of cloud computing in enterprise operation and management in the region. North America is the premier market for cloud computing technology, due to the growing distribution of cloud systems in enterprises in the region and the growing demand for smooth computing performance, which is offered by cloud services. The widespread presence of cloud resources in the region has led to a demand for systematization of the resources, leading to steady growth of the cloud engineering market in the region over the last few years. The strong presence of cloud developers and providers in the region is likely to be the major driver for the cloud engineering market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest regional market for cloud engineering and is likely to retain a notable share in the global market throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand for cloud computing in the region. Cloud computing makes enterprise management much easier and more streamlined, leading to growing demand from the enterprise sector in recent years. This has led to a growing demand for cataloging and organizing cloud resources, thus leading to a growing demand from the cloud engineering market.

The rapid pace of commercialization of cloud architecture in Asia Pacific is likely to ensure rapid growth of the cloud engineering market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Cloud computing is becoming widely popular in Asia Pacific due to the increasing awareness about its benefits in the enterprise sector, leading to a growing demand for cloud engineering. The increasing commercialization of cloud computing in the region is likely to remain a major driver for the cloud engineering market over the forecast period. Increasing computerization of enterprise management operations and increasing number of enterprises in the region are also likely to be the major drivers for the cloud engineering market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

