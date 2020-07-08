COVID-19 Impact on Driver State Monitoring Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Driver State Monitoring Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Driver State Monitoring Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The driver state monitoring system is an advanced driver assistance system tool adopted to analyze the state of a driver while driving, thereby, preventing fatalities or injuries that can be caused due to distractions. The market encompasses the device which captures the driver’s eye movement using infrared, camera, and other sensors. The driving behavior can be monitored by other methods like using sensors in seats and steering and by using biometrics. Driver state monitoring system detects drowsiness by eyeball movement and the stability of steer by measuring the steering angle.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in vision-based sensors and processors. Along with artificial intelligence and high-performance vehicle positioning and cloud connectivity, the advanced DSMS are playing a crucial role in the future of autonomous commercial vehicles. In an effort to improve the DSMS technology, various automotive solution developers are investing a significant amount in R&D of such systems. The developers are working on aspects, such as working of the system during the night, accurate analyses of fatigue, correct evaluation of concentration and drowsiness of the driver, to make the system more reliable and accurate.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Driver State Monitoring Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Driver State Monitoring Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Driver State Monitoring Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Driver State Monitoring Systems, including the following market information:

Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bosch, Continental, Seeing Machines, Tobii, Valeo, Visteon, Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, EDGE3 Technologies, Ficosa, Harman International, Hyundai Mobis, Jungo Connectivity, Magna, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Panasonic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Infrared

Camera

Other sensors

Based on the Application:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

