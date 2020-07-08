Frequency Synthesizer Market 2020| Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2023, Focusing On Top Key Players

A frequency synthesizer is defined as a device that is used for generating various frequencies from a single reference frequency.

The frequency synthesizer market is predicted to grow up to approximately USD 1,707 million by 2023, at 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segmental Analysis

The frequency synthesizer market is segmented by components, type, and application. By components, the market is segmented into phase detectors, loop filters, oscillators, mixers, and dividers. By type, the market is segmented into analog and digital. The market is segmented by application into aerospace & military, research & measurement, telecommunication, and others.

In components, oscillators and phase detectors have the highest market share. In the type segment, analog frequency synthesizer leads the market share mainly due to its strong signal clarity and low noise production, which adds value to the market. By applications, the telecommunication industry is likely to account for a high market share due to its growing usage of frequency synthesizers in communication systems.

Regional Analysis

North America region is one of the most competitive regional markets across the globe and accounts for the highest market share owing to the presence of key market players of the global frequency synthesizer market and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. North America is mainly dominating the market due to advanced technological implementation in security systems, which raises the demand for frequency synthesizers. The region has made a massive investment in military, aerospace, telecommunication, and research, which contributes to the need for frequency synthesizers, subsequently adding to the growth of Frequency Synthesizers Market Size.

Europe is an essential region in the frequency synthesizer market owing to the increase in the usage of defense apparatus which requires frequency synthesizers. Investment by the governments of numerous European countries in defense strategies adds to the frequency synthesizer market. Europe is also growing due to the rise in demand for commercial gadgets by citizens. Europe has faced frequent terror attacks in the past few years, which has made the governments and security agencies implement advanced and powerful security equipment to defend foreign attacks, subsequently leading to significant growth in the market.

Asia-Pacific region is one of the most important regions in the frequency synthesizer market. It also happens to be the fastest growing region of the market due to the innovative infrastructural development in various industries and the imminent adoption of 5G technologies in the telecommunication industry. The advent of many small and medium-sized enterprises from the region also contributes to the growth of the market. Emerging economies such as China and India add significantly to the market growth due to the increasing urbanization, business expansion, and industrial developments taking place in the region.

Key Players

The leading players in the frequency synthesizer market are Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), FEI-Elcom Tech Inc. (U.S.),National Instruments (U.S.), Programmed Test Sources Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Microwave Corp. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), Mercury United Electronics Inc. (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K.), and Sivers IMA AB (Sweden), among others

