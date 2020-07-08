Global Biosurgery Market Growing Stock and Sales Analysis 2020, Demands, Technology Growth and Trends Forecasts till 2023

Biosurgery Market by Product (Bone-Graft Substitutes, Hemostatic Agents, Soft-Tissue Attachments, and Others), Source (Biological Products, Synthetic Products), Application (Neurological Surgery and Others)—Global Forecast till 2023

The Biosurgery Market sample report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Baxter International Inc. (USA), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (USA), B.V. & Co. Kg. (Getinge Group) (Germany), Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL) (Australia), Cohera Medical Inc. (USA), Hemostasis LLC (USA), Cryolife, Inc. (USA), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Kuros Biosciences Ltd. (Switzerland), Medtronic PLC. (USA), MAQUET Holding (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (USA), Sanofi (France), and Stryker Corporation (USA).

Global Biosurgery Market, by Product

Bone-Graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix Synthetic Bone Grafts Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Other Bone-Graft Substitutes

Hemostatic Agents Thrombin-Based Hemostatic Agents Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostatic Agents Combination Hemostatic Agents

Soft-Tissue Attachments Synthetic Meshes Biological Meshes

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Natural Sealants and Adhesives



Fibrin Sealants

Collagen-Based Sealants

Gelatin-Based Sealants

Albumin-Based Sealants

Other Natural Sealants

Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives



Peg Hydrogels

Cyanoacrylate-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Other Synthetic Sealants

Adhesion Barriers Synthetic Adhesion Barriers



Hyaluronic Acid-Based Adhesion Barriers

Regenerated Cellulose-Based Adhesion Barriers

Peg-Based Adhesion Barriers

Ther Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

Natural Adhesion Barriers



Collagen and Protein Adhesion Barriers

Fibrin-Based Adhesion Barriers

Staple-Line Reinforcement Agents

Global Biosurgery Market, by Source

Biological Products

Synthetic Products

Global Biosurgery Market, by Application

Neurological Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Urology Surgery

