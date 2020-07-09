COVID 19 Impact on Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market , Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Overview and Growth factors:

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) Market has been categorized into, food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, paper processing, oil & gas, paints and coatings, detergents, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to be the largest. The product is widely used in making ice cream, baked goods, and chewing gum to improve the flavor, texture, and quality of the product. Furthermore, surging demand for processed food is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) or cellulose gum is a cellulose derivative with carboxymethyl groups attached to the hydroxyl groups of glucopyranose monomers. The product is generally used as its sodium salt. The major applications of CMC are in food & beverage, paper processing, and cosmetics and personal care, among others. In the foods & beverage industry, CMC is mainly used as a viscosity modifier, thickener, and emulsifier. The product is also used in fat-free food products. Additionally, CMC is a major constituent of non-consumable food items such as toothpaste, diet pills, and laxatives. Moreover, water-based paints, reusable heat packs, detergents, and paper processing require substantial amounts of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland (US), CP Kelco

Química Amtex, S.A. De C.V.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Lamberti S.p.A.

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

DAICEL FINECHEM LTD.

QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Market Segmentation:

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Growth has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the market has been further divided into food & beverage, oil & gas, paints and adhesives, paper processing, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, detergents, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets in this region are India, Japan, South Korea, and China on account of the presence of major end-use industries. The North American market was the second-largest in terms of market size, with the US as the largest market in the region. This can be attributed to the high demand for CMC from the growing food & beverage and chemicals industries. Europe is another important region in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. In 2017, the European market held a comparatively smaller share of the global market. The UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Belgium are the major contributors to the regional market owing to the increasing demand of carboxymethyl cellulose from end-use industries such as food & beverage and paper processing. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to gain significance during the forecast period due to the vast investment potential and growth opportunities in end-use industries such as oil & gas and paper processing. Based on region, the global carboxymethyl cellulose market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific was the dominant carboxymethyl cellulose market with more than a 40% share in 2017. This can primarily be attributed to the growing demand from the well-established pharmaceutical and personal care industries in this region. Favorable government policies pertaining to food processing is likely to boost the growth of the market in this region.

