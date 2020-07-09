COVID 19 Impact on Inorganic Fluorides Market , Share, Economic Impact, Development Strategy international prestigious Player review and Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

Inorganic Fluorides Market is anticipated to grow at a favorable CAGR between 2018-2025, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Inorganic fluorides are fluorine compounds that are artificially synthesized or are naturally occurring. Naturally, inorganic fluorides are leached from bedrocks that contains fluoride minerals. Sulfur hexafluoride, sodium fluoride, calcium fluoride, calcium fluoride, and hydrogen fluoride are the most widely used inorganic fluorides.

Various factors are propelling the inorganic fluorides market growth. Such factors, as per the latest Market Research Future report, include increasing use in mouth rinses and dentifrices to improve resistance to cariogenic bacteria and prevent dental carries, growing demand for sodium fluoride to produce herbicides, rodenticides, fungicides, and pesticides in the booming agrochemical industry, and increasing use of sulfur hexafluoride to produce electric gear switch especially transmission lines and power circuit breakers. Additional factors pushing the growth of the inorganic fluorides market growth include innovative advancements for producing novel inorganic fluorides having modified electronic characteristics and burgeoning demand for hydrogen fluorides in various applications, including fluorine-containing chemicals, plastics, aluminum, high octane gasoline, pharmaceuticals, electrical components, refrigerants, and others.

On the flip side, inorganic fluorides dissolve in solutions, thereby causing a threat to animals and aquatic plants. Besides, too much exposure to fluoride may cause health-related hazards, including thyroid, peripheral necrosis, chronic lung disease, and skeletal fluorosis. These factors may deter the inorganic fluorides market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Notable players profiled in the Inorganic Fluorides Market report include:

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Shandong Dongyue Chemical Co., Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fluorides and Chemicals

Alfa Aesar

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Sudfluor (August), Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Industry News:

July 2019: Scientists at the Vienna University of Technology through a new insulator created from calcium fluoride have developed a very thin transistor for computer chips that possess excellent electrical properties. This new form of the faster and smaller transistor will allow the computer industry to take the next big step.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the Inorganic Fluorides Market Size on the basis of end use and product.

By product, the inorganic fluorides market is segmented into sodium fluoride, hydrogen fluoride, calcium fluoride, and others.

By end use, the inorganic fluorides market is segmented into electronics, orthodontic consumables, aluminum, water treatment, agrochemicals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the inorganic fluorides market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market during the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the inorganic fluorides market in the region include rapid industrialization, increasing imports of fluorspar, and growing demand for aluminum from the construction and automotive industry. China, as well as India, are the major contributors in the region.

The inorganic fluorides market in North America will have a healthy growth during the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the inorganic fluorides market in the region include increasing adoption as a precursor in the production of both oral care and pharmaceutical products coupled with the bourgeoning demand from rising commercial and residential activities in the US to produce steel and aluminum.

The inorganic fluorides market in Europe will have significant growth during the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the inorganic fluorides market in the region include its wide use in biomedical and water treatment applications, the use of fluoride salts in medication for inhibiting the activities of threonine/serine phosphates, thus finding extensive applications in the pharmaceutical sector.

The inorganic fluorides market in the MEA and Latin America will have a notable growth during the forecast period for the wide use of hydrogen fluoride as well as other inorganic fluorides in refining processes and oil extraction.

