Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry

Market Overview

Tissue diagnostics market basically focusses on the early diagnosis and detection of diseases such as cancer. The process of tissue diagnosis includes Haematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) stains, Immuno-histochemistry test, Fluorescent In Situ Hybridisation(FISH) test, Silver In Situ Hybridisation (SISH)test, pathological and other stain tests.

The growing incidences of cancer, a rapidly ageing population, ongoing research studies, technological advancements in tissue diagnostics and an increased expenditure in healthcare are the primary factors that are driving the growth in this market.

The increased tests conducted in hospitals, clinics and laboratories have also given the tissue diagnostics market a strong boost. With the incorporation of tissue diagnostics in drug development and the shift towards companion diagnostics, the market for this segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global tissue diagnostics market can be segmented based on product type, technology, disease, and end user.

Based on the type of product, the market can be divided into consumables and instruments.

Consumables can be further segmented into:

Antibodies

Kits

Reagents

Probes

Instruments can be further segmented into:

Scanners

Slide-staining systems

Tissue-processing systems

Other instruments

Based on the type of technology used for tissue diagnosis, they can be segmented into:

Immuno-histochemistry

In-situ hybridisation

Digital Pathology and Workflow management

Special staining

On basis of disease, the tissue diagnostics market can be divided into the following:

Gastric Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate cancer

Lymphoma

Non-small cell lung cancer

Other diseases

Based on end-user, the market can be divided into:

Hospitals

Research labs

Pharmaceutical companies

Contract research organisations

Other end users

Regional Analysis

If we divide the market for tissue diagnostics by region, the market is dominated by North America and Europe. The North American segment is said to dominate the the global markets during the forecast 5 year period between 2018-2023. However, Asian markets are expected to witness a high CAGR with growth expected in Japan, China and India. The major factors for this growth is the emergence of major players, startups focussing on the segment and increasing government support, all of which are believed to drive growth in Asia.

At the same time, some markets show a growth constraint owing to the increased consolidation, high costs of the technology and instruments and a complex regulatory framework required to enter these markets.

The key players of global tissue diagnostic market includes Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Biogenex Laboratories, Bio SB, Agilent Technologies Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Becton Dickinson & company, Alere, Diagenic, Stryker, Biomeriux, Promethius Laboratories, Life Technologies, GE healthcare, Philips, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Quest Diagnostic, Axxin, Caris Life Sciences, Singulux, Teco Diagnostic, Ribomed, Signal Genetics and so on.

Industry News

Techniques such as immuno-histochemistry were developed to detect the presence of specific antigens on the tumour tissues. These techniques are being further developed to increase the specificity of the antigens they detect. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridisation is being used to exam a specific gene abnormality in the genome. The hybridised DNA is examined using probes.

The digitisation of the entire diagnostic market, growth in the In-Vitro Diagnostic market(IVD) and a large number of products based on this technology are said to further drive the growth of the tissue diagnostics market.

