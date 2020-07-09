(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Rett Syndrome Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Rett Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Rett Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Rett Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Rett Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Rett Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Females are mostly affected with an incidence of diagnosis of 1:9000 by the age of 32 years and the likelihood of survival was 77.6% at 20 years, 71.5% at 25 years and 59.8% at 37 years.

The prevalence of Rett Syndrome in Japan is approximately 0.90 per 10,000 girls.

The estimated prevalence of Rett Syndrome in Europe is 10.0 per 100,000 and the estimated birth prevalence of Rett Syndrome is5.0 in 100,000.

Rett Syndrome has a prevalence ranging from 1:10-20,000 in females. Incidence values are limited, varying from 0.43-0.71/10,000 females in France. Certain unpublished observations indicated approximately 70% survival at age 35 versus 98% in the generalfemale population in the US.

There are approximately 300 girls affected by Rett syndrome born each year in the European Union. More than 95% of the RTT patients carry a mutation in the methyl-CpG binding protein 2 (MECP2) gene. A proportion of Rett syndrome clinical variants are due to the presence of mutations in the CDKL5 or FOXG1 genes.

The occurrence of Rett syndrome in the United States is estimated to be one in 10,000 girls by age 12. Cases of Rett syndrome can go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, making it difficult to determine the disorder’s true frequency in the general population. Rett syndrome is the second most common cause of severe intellectual disability after Down syndrome.

