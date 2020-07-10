(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The ARDS epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The ARDS epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome report

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

The report provides the segmentation of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology

Key facts of the reports

Total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM observed to be 815,490 in 2017 for the study

period 2017–2030. DelveInsight’s estimates show higher incidence of ARDS in the United States with an estimated number of 497,947 cases in 2017.

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of ARDS with 148,302 cases, followed by Italy, which had the incident population of 44,700 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 20,839 in 2017.

Generally, the highest number of incident cases were assessed for ARDS due to pneumonia,

in all the 7MM countries, except the United Kingdom, in which Sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment and Management

6.2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

