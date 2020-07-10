Bioprocess Containers Market Key Players Growth Analysis, Clinical Assessment and Professional Business Outlook 2020

Market Research Future (MRFR) has signified that the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The “Global Bioprocess Containers Market Is Anticipated To Register A CAGR Of 13.8% Over The Forecast Period.”

Market Overview

Bioprocess containers are flexible and ready to use containers that are generally used to handle sterile liquid during the manufacturing processes in various life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies. These containers are used as substituted to stainless steel containers as they are cost-efficient. In their latest analysis on the global bioprocess containers market,

Various factors are contributing to the ascension of global bioprocess containers. The containers have a low risk of cross-contamination because of which demand for them is hitting the roof. Such fast-paced growth in the demand from various biologics is expected to drive higher demand over the forecast period. Further, the emergence of the biopharma industry in several developing countries across the globe is pushing sizeable growth in the global bioprocess containers market.

Market Segmentation

The report by MRFR has studied the global bioprocess containers market in detail for various types of containers, applications, and the end-users of these bioprocess containers.

Different types of containers studied in this report include 2D container, 3D container, as well as, accessories. Majority of the demand in the global bioprocess containers market is for 2D containers.

Several applications of bioprocess containers are observed in the report — namely, the production process, upstream process, and downstream process. The production process is used to examine diabetic foot ulcers, as well as venous leg ulcers.

The global bioprocess containers market report incudes an in-depth analysis of the end-users of the product. These end-users include biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Players

The global bioprocess containers market is graced by the presence of various noteworthy vendors such as,

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Sartorius (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Fenner PLC (UK)

Rim Bio (US)

Fluids Control (Argentina)

and Meissner (US).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global bioprocess containers market is studied for various regional segments to provide a detailed and specific market analysis. These regional segments include the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are further segmented into North America and South America. The Americas are likely to spearhead the global bioprocess containers market over the assessment period. This can be attributed to the existence of many well-established players in the global bioprocess containers market. Further, the rising demand for biological products in the region is encouraging fast-paced growth in the region’s bioprocess containers market. Moreover, North America’s healthcare sector is witnessing proliferated growth during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of diseases is leading to a rise in the demand for new and improved procedures. This, in turn, has promoted growth in the life sciences technologies, boosting the growth of the bioprocess containers market in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to garner the highest amount of growth in the bioprocess containers market over the forecast period. Rising awareness of sustainable solutions and increasing inclination towards eco-friendly alternatives has led to augmented activities in the biopharmaceutical industry. The use of biological sources in the production of biopharmaceuticals drugs has led to a higher positive shift from consumers towards biologic drugs. Such a shift is upscaling the demand for bioprocess containers in the APAC region.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to garner the smallest share of the global bioprocess containers market. This can be attributed to the poor healthcare infrastructure prevalent in the region.

Industry Update

July 2019: Thermo Fisher will receive an investment of USD 30 million to expand its facility in Logan. This facility manufactures bioprocess containers from polyethylene films.

