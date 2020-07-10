COVID 19 Impact on Diacetone Alcohol Market , Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Overview:

Diacetone Alcohol has increased the degree of applications of this product, thereby significantly also boosting its market potential. Market Research Future which specializes in market reports related to the chemicals and material sector amongst others lately publishsed a report on this industry. The sector is predicted to be growing at a CAGR rate of 4.85% to attain USD 1,595 million in revenue till 2023.

The growth trajectory of this market has risen rapidly in the recent years due to the advancing number of uses created by noticeable end use industries. The Diacetone Alcohol Market Size has also significantly diversified due to amplified usage in the solvent extractant in processes of purification for resins and waxes. Increased construction activities have also given way to further the development scope of the market in terms of varnishes, coating and paints that are employed to beautify building structures.

Leading Players:

The well-known players in market are:

Arkema Group

Recochem Inc.

Monument Chemical Inc.

Solvay S.A

KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 A company backed by backed by a private equity fund which is South Asian-focused called Everstone Capital Crystal and their entity Crop Protection, has approved to buy the manufacturing business of the world’s specialty chemical major chemicals firm, Solvay in India as part of the conglomerate’s which is Belgium-based planned decision to cease some of the businesses internationally.

Industry Segments:

The Diacetone Alcohol Market Size is divided on the types of end use industry, application and region. The application category divides the market into chemical intermediates, solvents, drilling fluids cleaning and preservatives among others. The end use industry segments the market into textiles, paints & coating, oil & gas, automotive and others. The market on geographical basis is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

The industry’s long term development can be capitalized upon by frequent ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial fluidity to invest in the optimal strategies when they are available. The segment players are targeting to gain a considerable share of the market segment by the useful employment of their chief resources to initiate expansion changes which are long lasting. This has effectually led to an increase in different ranges of product forms. This outlook has set off trends which are related to development which is notably volume driven. The sector’s considerable transformation due to the accelerated growth pace has led to experimentation with many benefit points.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa are the five major regions in the Diacetone Alcohol Market globally. The Asia Pacific region was the prime market in 2016, and is expected to develop at a maximum CAGR of 5.34% during the forecasted period. The control of Asia Pacific region is mainly because of the swift industrialization in the region along with existence of a considerable number of manufacturers together with low-priced labor expenditure and increasing exports. The North American region follows the Asia Pacific region, which is the second biggest market share and is likely to reach USD 331.4 million by the year 2023. U.S. is the top market share holder in the North American market and is anticipated to remain leading all through the forecast period due to better penetration of end user industries in the nation.

Europe is an important region in this particular industry for diacetone alcohol. It has an extensive market share of 18%, as of the year 2016. Germany controls the European market share in terms of volume and value due to rising demand of coatings & paints from both the automotive industry and household sectors. The Middle East & Africa and Latin American follow Europe, which is expected to develop at reasonable rate during the forecasted period.

