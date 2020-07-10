Global Electric Bikes Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Global Electric Bikes Industry

This report studies the global market size of Electric Bikes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Bikes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Bikes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electric bikes, also referred to as e-bikes, are fitted with an electric motor which is used for gaining momentum. They make use of chargeable batteries, which have different capacities depending upon their size. Electric bikes are classified on the basis of the power of electric motor on which they run. Peddle assist, throttle on demand, speed pedelec and electric moped or motorcycle are the different categories of electric bikes.

Extended government support and implementation of strict rules in various geographies has pushed the sales of electric bikes. In metro cities, especially in North America and European countries, the concepts of public charging infrastructure and rental service for e-bikes is on the rise. Increasing investments on the research and development by several market players, to develop new high efficiency batteries and manufacture high performance vehicles has played a crucial role in fuelling the adoption of electric bikes. Moreover, manufacturers are pushing sales of electric bikes by positioning their product as environment friendly, which not only reduces air pollution but also has the potential to considerably reduce the greenhouse effect as they reflect low tailpipe emissions.

In 2017, the global Electric Bikes market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Bikes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Electric Bikes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Electric Bikes include

Bosch

Accell

Giant Manufacturing

Derby Cycle Holding

Xinri

Panasonic

Bionx International

Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M)

Samsung SDI

Prodeco Technologies

Market Size Split by Type

Pedal Assist

Throttle On Demand

Speed Pedelec

Moped or Motorcycle

Market Size Split by Application

Online

Offline

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Bikes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Electric Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Bikes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

