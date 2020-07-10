Network Optimization Services Market 2020| Global Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Regional Trends, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Development Status, Segmentation and Opportunities by 2023

Overview:

Network optimization is needed to refine and increase the functional capability of any network for certain situations. Its impact in the industrial enterprise network management is growing in leaps and bounds due to the better inclusion of the information technology. The IT sector produces large volumes of data, which requires refining for better performance, hence, the demand for the network optimization market. The global network optimization market is all set to gain 13% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) has a report on the market that deals more closely with the market dynamics to get better predictive analysis.

Among the several influencers, elevated adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) video and virtualization, and a surge in the demand for network optimization-as-a-service are expected to play substantial role in taking the global market forward.

Segmentation:

MRFR focuses on a detailed study of the network optimization market by placing various segments under the scanner. These segments are application, service type, deployment, and industry. This provides MRFR ample opportunity for a better market understanding.

Based on the application, the global network optimization market includes Local Area Network (LAN) optimization, Wide Area Network (WAN) optimization, Radio Access Network (RAN), and data center optimization. The optimization segment is leading the market by fetching in the maximum revenue and its dominance is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Various organizations and data centers are incorporating this technology for a better market result.

Based on the service, the network optimization market comprises managed services, implementation service, consulting service, and maintenance & support services. The consulting service and implementation service have gathered the maximum revenue share and are registering moderate growth.

Based on the deployment, the network optimization services market includes on-cloud or on-premise. The cloud deployment has the edge in terms of growth speed during the forecast period. Its installation cost is quite high but it can be launched from anywhere, which gives it the required traction.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, Network Optimization Services Market has its focus on namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

North America had the maximum share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The regional market is benefitting from the presence of countries like the United States (U.S.) and Canada. Several factors like high investment capacity, robust infrastructure, stable economy, high integration of cloud platforms, and smartphone users have inspired market leaders into increasing their expenditure in the region. They are also incorporating inorganic strategic moves to diversify their growth. Online delivery service is also spurring, which can be of substantial importance for the global market.

Europe, on the other hand, has substantial market presence due to its resemblance with the North American market dynamics. The regional market is banking mostly on the success curve shown by France, Germany, and the UK. These countries are backing the regional market growth with their excellent industrial landscape.

In the Asia Pacific, online service delivery is proving beneficial for the regional market growth. The sector is gaining substantial traction from emerging economies like India, China, Thailand, and others. Japan’s advanced technological state is expected to boost the prospect for the regional market. Decisions to bring market titans into the region is also providing positive results.

Competitive Landscape:

Various companies are standing in the line to benefit from the global network optimization market. These companies are SolarWinds Inc (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Info vista (France), Riverbed Technology, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc (U.S.), Silver Peak Systems (U.S.), and Circadence Corporation (U.S.).

