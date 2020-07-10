Organ Preservation Market By Type, Procedures, Growth Drivers, Industry Size, Key Players and Demand Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published “The global organ preservation market and has predicted the market to capture a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.”

Organ transplantation is one of the most acclaimed achievements of the medical industry and is a sophisticated technique that has saving lives. Organ transplantation procedures would not be possible without organ preservation. Rapid advances in cold preservation technique has ensured that the viability and function of organ is preserved better and has significantly affected the growth of the market. On the other hand, the growth of the market might be hindered by factors such as unavailability of suitable donors, high costs associated with organ transplantation procedures and developments achieved in organ development by stem cells.

The factors driving the organ preservation market are rise in the incidence rate of organ failure, progress in surgical techniques, and rapid greying of the population, who are more prone to organ failures.

Competitive Landscape

Major Key players try to gain a competitive advantage through the strategic partnership, acquisition, collaboration, product & technology launch, and expansion. These players invest heavily in the development of facilities to achieve their mission success.

Some of the key players in the global organ preservation market are as Follows,

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Claris Lifesciences Limited

CryoLife Inc.

ToleroTech Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Xvivo Perfusion AB

21st Century Medicine

Lifeline Scientific

Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC

and Others

Market Segmentation

The global organ preservation market has been segmented based on preservation solution, organ type, the technique of preservation, and end-user.

By preservation solution, the organ preservation market has been segmented into perfadex, University of Wisconsin (UW) solution, custodiol HTK, celsior solution, citrate solutions, and collins solution.

By organ type, the organ preservation market has been segmented into liver, kidney, heart, lungs, and others.

By technique of preservation, the organ preservation market has been segmented into static cold storage, and dynamic cold storage. The dynamic cold storage segment has been further segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, and oxygen persufflation.

By end-user, the organ preservation market has been segmented into organ banks, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the organ preservation market has been segmented into the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas is dominating the global organ preservation market. The prevalence of cardiovascular and renal disorders is considerably high in the region, which generates demand for organ replacement. The governments in the region are supportive and the launch of various transplant programs funded by government has created a conducive environment for the growth of the market. The region has witnessed a number of developments in the organ preservation space, which has further boosted the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest organ preservation market and is expected to showcase rapid growth in the coming years. The market is driven by the availability of advanced treatment options, high incidence rate of alcoholic fatty liver diseases, and high healthcare expenditure in the region. Government support in the form of R&D grants to develop advanced organ preservation techniques is boosting the growth of the market.

APAC is slated to be the fastest growing market for organ preservation. The surging incidence rate of various organ failures in the region along with increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The MEA organ preservation market is anticipated to exhibit limited growth in the coming years, most of which will be cornered towards the Middle East on account of high investment in the healthcare sector.

