DelveInsight’s Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Pyelonephritis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Pyelonephritis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Pyelonephritis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Pyelonephritis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The DelveInsight Pyelonephritis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The Pyelonephritis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Pyelonephritis

The report provides the segmentation of the Pyelonephritis epidemiology

A population-based study of acute pyelonephritis (APN) in the United States found overall annual rates of 15–17 cases per 10,000 females and 3–4 cases per 10,000 males

Approximately 20–35% of females experience an episode of APN in their lifetime.

An estimated one in 830 people in the UK experience pyelonephritis every year, and females are six times

more likely to experience the infection than males. pyelonephritis is one of the cause of end stage renal disease (ESRD), and among all the major causes of ESRD, age-adjusted incidence rates for men have always been higher than those for women. But the sex ratio was relatively low for pyelonephritis, averaging to be 1.07.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pyelonephritis

3. Pyelonephritis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Pyelonephritis Treatment and Management

6.2. Pyelonephritis Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

