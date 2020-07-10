Virtualization Security Market 2020: Global SWOT Analysis By Size, Share, Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2023

Market Overview

The global market for virtualization security can achieve a decent growth rate of 12% during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also reports that the market value by 2023 can touch USD 8 billion.

Top Drivers and Main Challenges

In a very short time, virtualization has brought a major transformation in IT as well as networking domains. It has also facilitated massive cost savings as well as returns on investments for enterprises, data centers, as well as the Cloud. The present environment is highly complex, and the virtualization aspect added to current networks gives birth to a new network that requires the latest approach to security.

Mounting amount of server loads has led to huge issues for enterprises across the globe. Emergence of virtualization simplifies the handling of the server load, which greatly benefits the organization with respect to time and expenses.

Hardware reductions brought on by virtualization helps enhance physical security, as there are fewer devices involved throughout the process, which reduces the number of data centers. These factors are boosting the adoption rate of virtualization and can subsequently induce market growth in the following years.

Market Segmentation

The global market for virtualization security has been segmented with respect to type, services, Infrastructure and end-users.

The type-wise segments in the market are software, hardware, and others. The software types mentioned in the report are security management, system & networking management, virtual client computing software as well as operating system.

The services segment consists of consulting, support & maintenance and integration & design.

The infrastructure-based segments included in the report are hypervisor, virtual switch, virtual machine, web server, and others.

The end-users in the global market are IT & telecommunication, cloud service provider, government, healthcare & retail, and others. Telecom operator consider network agility a prerequisite for continuous success. Operators that known how to scale the capacity and performance are expected to take the lead in the market. The rising need to personalize the networks, deliver top-quality products and services helps the operators achieve a stand-out position in the market. Hence, the market demand in the IT and telecom sector is bound to surge in the coming years.

Regional Insight

virtualization security market spread across the primary regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW).

In North America, the virtualization security market has gained maximum traction, thanks to the soaring demand for identity and access management. Given the recent substantial surge in the information technology services, especially in the United States (U.S.), the load on servers has multiplied considerably in recent years. The intense competition between the IT firms boosts the need to focus on technological advancements, which works in favor of the regional market as well.

A number of countries in Europe show signs of achieving substantial growth in the virtualization security market, on account of the rising trend of server virtualization. The region exhibits a combination of strong growth, developed countries and mass adoption of IoT and BYOD trends. Thus, this region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC countries like India, China and Japan lead not only the regional market but also the global market for virtualization security. The region has emerged as a highly profitable market, owing to the surging number of businesses and their inclination towards automation. The region is also fast adopting IoT devices, which fosters the growth of the market. Apart from this, proliferation of smart, connected devices, rising adoption of IoT solutions, and the expanding IT sector also stimulate the market growth.

Leading Players

Leading vendors in the worldwide market for virtualization security include Sophos Ltd (U.K), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Altor Networks (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson Networks (Sweden), Intel Security Group (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Symantec Corp. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Oracle corporation (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

