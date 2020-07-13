Caramel Market CAGR of 5.6% to reach USD 2,940.9 million by 2025

Caramel is obtained by heating a mixture of milk, glucose syrup, and vegetable fats at a suitable temperature. Heating imparts a brown color to the finished product and regulates the moisture content. Caramel gives distinct color, taste, and flavor to food products, which makes it suitable to be used in bakery & confectionery, ice cream, frozen desserts, and beverages industries.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

The key players in the global caramel market are Puratos (Belgium), Sethness Caramel Color (U.S.), DDW the Color House (U.S.), Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland), Metarom Group (France), Goetze’s Candy Company Inc, (U.S.), Dallas Caramel Company (U.S.), Alpha Baking Co. (USA), The Warrell Corporation (U.S.), and NIGAY SAS (France)

Get the PDF brochure of this market insight: @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1786

Segmentation Analysis

Carmel Market is segmented into solid, liquid, granular, and powder. By type, the caramel market has been segmented into colors, toppings, fillings, flavors, and others. Caramel market has been segmented by application into bakery, confectionery, beverages, desserts, snacks, and others. Bakery is the major application of global caramel market and is projected to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global caramel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, North America is accounting for the largest market share the year of 2018. The growth of the Caramel Market in this region is attributed to various factors; one of the factors is the rising trend of food decorations in bakery & confectionery products. In North America, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Market Scope

Rising growth of food service industry is likely to enhance the growth of global caramel market during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Furthermore, rising product launches within caramel products are positively impacting the growth of the global caramel market.

Browse the market data and information spread across 110 pages with 47 data tables and 12 figures of the report “Caramel Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/caramel-market-1786

Industry News:

Europe is estimated to hold approximately 28% market share in 2018. Rising growth of food service industry is likely to enhance the growth of global caramel market during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]