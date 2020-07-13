COVID-19 Impact On Urban Air Mobility Market Report With Size, Share, Analysis, Trend Global Forecast Till 2028

Urban Air Mobility Market Key Players

The key players in the global Urban Air Mobility market are Airbus Group (France), Boeing (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Aurora Flight Sciences (US), Embraer SA (Brazil), PIPISTREL (Slovenia), Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (US), Neva Aerospace (UK), Delorean Aerospace LLC (US), Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Workhorse Group Inc. (US), and Joby Aviation (US).

UAM is a safe and efficient system for air passenger and cargo transportation within an urban area, inclusive of small package delivery and other urban Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) services, which supports a mix of onboard/ground-piloted and increasingly autonomous operations. Government agencies, industries, and other organizations are all actively gauging the prospect for UAM to disrupt the market and create new and innovative business models.

Going forward, UAMs are expected to be largely used for various industrial applications, including civilian, last mile delivery, transport and logistics, aerial imaging systems, medical air rescue, and road traffic patrol, among others. This creates a pool of opportunity for such services providers to bring new ways for people to travel around cities and urban areas while reducing congestion.

Several major strategic developments have been undertaken on the VTOL and air taxi front, which have high growth potential. The key players in the market have invested extensively in product innovations and technological advancements. New and existing players in the urban air mobility market are expected to see sizable growth during the forecast period.

Based on architecture, the UAM market has been segmented into quadcopters, multicopters, tilt wingers, fixed wings, and hybrid constructions. The quadcopter segment is expected to remain the largest segment of the global UAM market during the forecast period. Electric or hybrid-electric quadcopters are going to be the first choice for carrying passengers as they can take-off and land anywhere. They could be piloted and operated remotely or autonomous.

On the basis of range, the UAM market has been segmented into inter-city and intra-city. The inter-city segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period as it will offer short-haul, inter-city flights carrying multiple passengers. Inter-city travel will allow passengers to take off from locations very close to their homes or businesses and landing very close to the point of their destination rather than having to travel to an airport 40 to 50 miles outside the city.

UAM represents business opportunities within the infrastructure, fleet management, software, hardware, and propulsion, much like the opportunity for autonomous vehicles. For instance, with an ability to make four times as many trips as a regular car, flying cars could revolutionize the ride-sharing industry. The autonomous aircraft ecosystem would also include makers of sensors, batteries, aircraft parts, and the software systems to operate the vehicles, monitor aircraft traffic, provide network security, and more.

