mHealth Device Market By Upcoming Developments, Future Investment, Growing Industry Size and Competitors Statistics Data Analysis

mHealth Device Market is Witnessing Rising Acceptance of Connected Technology Solutions;

mHealth refers to mobile health, one of the most disruptive trends ever occurred in the healthcare sector. It is a public health practice supported by mobile devices, commonly used for health services, information, and data collection through mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, computers, tablets or PDAs, and wearable devices like smartwatches. mHealth is also defined as a sub-segment of eHealth, which uses ICT (information & communication technology), such as communications satellites, patient monitors, etc.

the global mHealth device market share is expected to create a valuation of over USD 48,663.2 MN by 2023. In its mHealth market growth analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a massive 35.03% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Research Synopsis

MHealth devices include mobile devices, real-time monitors for vital signs, and telemedicine. mHealth solutions allow users to access the collected data to check and maintain the health-related activities, using technologies such as Bluetooth, mobile network (GSM/GPRS/3G/4G), and Wi-Fi. Such advantages are encouraging the acceptance of mHealth devices in growing numbers of healthcare facilities, which increases the size of the mHealth solutions market globally.

The rapid adoption of portable and smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is a key driving force for the growth of the connected healthcare device market services.Besides, advancements in connectivity and mHealth technology solutions act as a major tailwind for the market growth. Simultaneously, factors such as rising patient involvement n personal healthcare and the introduction of connected healthcare solutions are impacting the growth of the market positively. An increase in lifestyle disease and benefits of mHealth solutions such as cost-effectiveness & convenience foster market growth. Furthermore, raising awareness among patients is driving market growth.

Major Players

Agreement & partnership, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion are key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of key players.

Players leading the global mHealth device market include Apple Inc. (US), Allscripts (US), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Cerner (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), among others.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

January 18, 2019 —–Johnson & Johnson (US), a multinational healthcare products manufacturing company, announced its partnership with Apple Inc. (US), a technology giant for the ECG monitoring project to accelerate the diagnosis and improve health outcomes for AFib patients. For the project, partnering companies would see if Apple’s new iWatch with a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG)can be integrated with an app developed by the J&J.

Global MHealth Device Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the market into three dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Medical Devices, Health & Fitness Devices, and Other Devices (Mobile Telemedicine/Tele-Care Devices & Home Care Devices)

By Application : Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education & Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

This unique mHealth device can be used for earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition causing irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate. The device and app’s impact on diagnosis would be assessed for adherence to AFib medication. Apple has FDA clearance for its latest iWatch for monitoring heart health.

