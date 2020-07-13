(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Oral Mucositis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Oral Mucositis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Oral Mucositis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Oral Mucositis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The DelveInsight Oral Mucositis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

total incident cases across 7MM followed by Japan. Owing to the changes in cancer treatment landscape and advancements in technology the rate of increase of incident cases in the United States is expected to come down marginally by 2030. However, the Unites States is still forecasted to have the maximum cases of OM by 2030. The incidence of Grade I and II OM has been observed to be higher in comparison to Grade III-IV cases

across all the major markets Oral Mucositis occurs in around 85% of patients receiving high-dose radiotherapy (e.g. 6000–7000 Gy) around the oral cavity, but all the treated patients suffer some degree of Oral Mucositis.

In 2017, the incident population of Oral Mucositis in the United States was 1,956,351, which as per

DelveInsight’s estimates, might increase in 2030.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Oral Mucositis

3. Oral Mucositis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Oral Mucositis Treatment and Management

6.2. Oral Mucositis Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

