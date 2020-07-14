Configuration Management Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Regional Trends till 2024

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) offers a detailed coverage of the global configuration management market 2020 in a new report. MRFR anticipates the market expansion rate to be 13.4% between 2019 and 2025 (forecast period) and its size to touch USD 3.7 Billion by 2025.

Market Drivers and Main Challenges

Over the years, the configuration management space has developed significantly, with strong possibilities of it expanding further in the coming years. The surge in the popularity of configuration management solutions is the result of their ability to information regarding the versions as well as the builds of the software, accelerated demand to reduce system complexity, emergence of the cloud concept, and the rising need to have a detailed view of the organization’s software and hardware.

A large number of enterprises now realize that they can no more depend on ad-hoc systems or patchwork for configuration management, thus accelerating the demand for the latter. Therefore, with more and more enterprises going for configuration management tools, the market share across the globe is anticipated to increase favorably in the ensuing period.

Many market vendors offer highly advanced services and tools for configuration management. For example, Kamatera Inc. is one such vendor that offers tools facilitating cloud application deployment. Likewise, CFEngine provides configuration management tools that automate a significant number of computer systems. Puppet is another software configuration management tool that helps deploy, configure, and manage the server. Many of these tools are being deployed by enterprises of varying sizes to effectively manage their configuration.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation for configuration management includes component and end user.

The main components discussed in the report are solution and services. The solution-based segments are configuration tools/software, which are largely used by IT personnel and developers. The services segment comprises managed and professional services that are offered by solution providers. The types of professional services in the market are support & maintenance and training & consulting services. Out of all the segments, solution clinched the leading position in 2018, since a high number of extremely regulated verticals make use of these solutions to manage configuration processes.

The varying sizes of the enterprises that use configuration management services are large enterprise as well as small & medium enterprise. The growth rate of the small & medium enterprise segment can be the fastest in the coming years, believes MRFR.

The primary verticals using configuration management solutions are manufacturing, transportation, energy & utilities, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), defense & military, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and others. In 2018, the largest share in the market belonged to the IT & telecommunication segment, and it can continue leading Configuration Management Market Size throughout the evaluation period.

Regional Insight

The configuration management market is spread across the regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America.

In terms of share, North America has taken the lead in the global market, thanks to the constant advancements in IT infrastructure across enterprises. A large number of giant tech companies like BMC Software, Oracle and Microsoft Corporation are based in the region, which adds to the market strength. Many of the countries in the region are open to adopting new technologies and can afford to do so, since they are quite well-developed and have deeply rooted infrastructures.

Europe ranks second in the global market, led by Germany, the UK, Spain, France and Italy. Among these, the UK can acquire the leading position, trailed by Germany and France. The configuration management market relies mostly on factors like the soaring demand for lean IT infrastructure and the high number of government regulations and standards.

Prominent Vendors

CloudBees Inc., SaltStack, Red Hat Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Chef Software Inc., IBM Corporation, BMC Software Inc., Oracle, Puppet Labs, Amazon Web Service Inc., Atlassian, Micro Focus, Alibaba Cloud, HP Development Company LP are the top players in the configuration management market listed in the report

