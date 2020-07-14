Covid-19 Analysis on Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Polypropylene catalysts are used to obtain different types of polypropylene based on stereospecificity, C-monomer distribution, and degree of linearity. The demand of high-grade polypropylene is increasing in the automotive industry due to the need of improved thickness, toughness, and other essential characteristics.

Polypropylene catalysts are categorized into Ziegler–Natta (ZN) catalyst, metallocene catalyst, and others. On the basis of product type, the Ziegler–Natta segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period due to the good morphology control and profitability offered by these types of catalysts. Metallocenes, are costly but they produce high-grade, stereospecific polypropylene and a highly defined microstructure. Owing to the relatively low cost and easy controlled production of polypropylene, the Ziegler-Natta segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing polypropylene catalyst market during the forecast period.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been categorized as gas-phase process, bulk phase process, and others. The gas-phase process segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market owing to the cost-effectiveness of the process and the purity of polypropylene produced with minimal residue..

By application, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been segmented into films, fibers, tubes, injection-molded products, and others. The injection-molded products segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period as these products are widely used in vials and suture materials for surgery and in automotive interiors. Due to the growth of the medical and automotive industries, the injection-molded products segment is projected to be the largest market during the review period.

Based on end-use industry, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been segregated into automotive, packaging, medical, chemicals, and others. Automotive industry is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the profitability, and its resistance to aggressive chemicals and moisture. Polypropylene catalysts is largely used in the production of automotive components such as bumper facias, instrument panels, and door panels. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for automobiles are the major drivers for the global polypropylene catalyst market.

Market Segmentation

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been segregated based on product type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis

The North American polypropylene catalyst market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period owing to increasing product demand in the automotive industry. The US is expected to be the leading market in the region due to the presence of major polypropylene catalyst manufacturers such as Univation Technologies, LLC and W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period owing to the rising demand in end-use industries such as chemicals, packaging, automotive, and medical. Low labor costs, increasing per capita income, and easy raw material availability are the major drivers for the growth of the regional polypropylene catalyst market. China accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the increased production of automotive and medical equipment

The Latin American market is projected to witness sluggish growth owing to the limited demand for polypropylene catalysts. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years due to rising polypropylene production with Egypt accounting for the largest share of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global polypropylene catalyst market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (Netherlands), Clariant (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Reliance Industries Limited (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Univation Technologies, LLC (US), and W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn (US).

