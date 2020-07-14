Covid-19 Impact on Laboratory Furnaces Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Laboratory Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Laboratory Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A vacuum furnace is a type of furnace in which the product in the furnace is surrounded by a vacuum during processing. The absence of air or other gases prevents oxidation, heat loss from the product through convection, and removes a source of contamination. This enables the furnace to heat materials (typically metals and ceramics) to temperatures as high as 3,000 °C (5,432 °F) with select materials. Maximum furnace temperatures and vacuum levels depend on melting points and vapor pressures of heated materials. Vacuum furnaces are used to carry out processes such as annealing, brazing, sintering and heat treatment with high consistency and low contamination. Vacuum furnaces are used in a wide range of applications in both production industries and research laboratories.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Laboratory Furnaces. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Laboratory Furnaces was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Laboratory Furnaces is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Laboratory Furnaces, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Furnaces Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Furnaces Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Furnaces Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Furnaces Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include POL-EKO APARATURA sp.j, Will & Hahnenstein GmbH, Carbolite Gero, CKIC / Changsha Kaiyuan Instruments Co., Ltd, Despatch Industries, Essa Australia, FALC Instruments S.r.l, FDM – F.lli Della Marca s.r.l, FORNS HOBERSAL SL, France Etuves, J.P Selecta, JISICO Co., Ltd, Koyo Thermos Systems, Linn High Therm, Materials Research Furnaces, Inc, Memmert GmbH + Co. KG, MSE Teknoloji Ltd. ?ti, Nabertherm, Protherm Furnaces, Sheldon, SOLO Swiss & BOREL Swiss, Tetra Isi Sistemleri, Thermo Scientific – Laboratory Equipment, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Range 2000 Liter or Less

Range 2000-5000 Liter

Range 5000 Liter or More

Based on the Application:

Heating

Heat Treatment

Drying

Curing

Other Functions

