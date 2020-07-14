Food Amino Acids Market Size 2020- COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Witness Promising Growth, Opportunities during Growth Factors

Market Scenario

Amino acids are organic compounds that aids in the expansion of protein chains in an organism. There are nine amino acids that are required by the human body to grow and function properly– histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. Food amino acids are primarily used in dietary supplements and nutraceutical products. The use of synthetically sourced food amino acids is exceptionally high. However, the demand for plant-sourced food amino acids is increasing owing to the rising consumer inclination towards the naturally derived ingredients and additives. The global food amino acids market size is estimated to reach USD 6.81 billion and record a CAGR of 7.50% by the end of 2024.

The Global Food Amino Acids Market is anticipated to be driven by several factors. Food amino acids find its application in the dietary supplement’s products. The demand for dietary supplements has been increasing at a high pace among the consumers owing to the rising health awareness and increasing geriatric population in the developed economies. Moreover, amino acids are used extensively to produce several protein supplements products. The demand for protein supplements is growing at a rapid pace owing to the growing number of athletes and health-conscious individuals.

Segmentation

The Global Food Amino Acids Market has been segmented based on product type, source, application, and region.

The Global Food Amino Acids Market has been classified, based on product type, into lysine, glutamic acid, methionine, tryptophan, and others.

The Global Food Amino Acids Market has been classified, based on source, into animal, plant, and synthetic.

The Global Food Amino Acids Market has been classified, based on application, into nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, infant formula, food & beverages fortification, convenience foods, and others.

The global food amino acids market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American food amino acids market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European food amino acids market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

The food amino acids market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The food amino acids market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market proportion of 30% in the food amino acids market in 2018. Food amino acids are one of the major ingredients in the production process of dietary supplements. The production of dietary supplements is increasing gradually in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific region. Apart from that, the consumption of dietary supplements is growing at a rapid pace especially in China, India, and other developing economies, which, in turn, propels the growth of the food amino acids market during the forecast period. In the region, China is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2019–2024. North America and Europe have collectively accounted for 54% market share in global food amino acids market and is projected to witness a moderate growth owing to the mature market. Apart from that, Middle East region is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, 2019–2024. Among the Middle East region, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are estimated to hold significant market share throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.(Japan)

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US)

Prinova Corporation (US)

Daesang Corporation (South Korea)

Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Pangaea Sciences Inc. (Canada)

Kingchem Inc. (US)

Pacific Rainbow International, Inc. (US)

Taiyo International (US)

