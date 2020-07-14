Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026
Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Industry
This report studies the global market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wet Tissue and Wipe in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Facial wipes are skincare products used to maintain the health of the skin. They have anti-inflammatory, skin smoothing, anti-aging (anti-wrinkle and anti-sagging), ultra-violet (UV) protection, and acne prevention properties. They also help with rejuvenation and regeneration, moisturizing and nourishing, skin brightening, protection and conditioning of dry and damaged skin.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consciousness and awareness of hygiene. Personal hygiene is very important for a healthy lifestyle because it helps to prevent falling prey to harmful infections and other diseases. The governments of many developing countries and big companies are making efforts to create awareness of the benefits of personal hygiene. The growing adoption of products that help to maintain hygiene may help to propel the growth of the global wet tissue and wipe market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wet Tissue and Wipe market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wet Tissue and Wipe include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wet Tissue and Wipe include
3M
Kimberly-Clark
SC Johnson
CLX Communications
Unilever
Beiersdorf
Converting Wet Wipes
Procter & Gamble
Johnson & Johnson
Edgewell
Pigeon
Unicharm
Diamond Wipes
DR. Fischer
Essity
LENZING
Mogul
Nice-Pak
Vinda
Henkel
PDI Healthcare
GAMA Healthcare
Sage Products
Market Size Split by Type
Spunlace Technology
Airlaid Technology
Wetlaid Technology
Spunlaid Technology
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Personal Care
Household
Industrial
Commercial
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wet Tissue and Wipe market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wet Tissue and Wipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wet Tissue and Wipe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Wet Tissue and Wipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
