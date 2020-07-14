Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Industry

This report studies the global market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wet Tissue and Wipe in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Facial wipes are skincare products used to maintain the health of the skin. They have anti-inflammatory, skin smoothing, anti-aging (anti-wrinkle and anti-sagging), ultra-violet (UV) protection, and acne prevention properties. They also help with rejuvenation and regeneration, moisturizing and nourishing, skin brightening, protection and conditioning of dry and damaged skin.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consciousness and awareness of hygiene. Personal hygiene is very important for a healthy lifestyle because it helps to prevent falling prey to harmful infections and other diseases. The governments of many developing countries and big companies are making efforts to create awareness of the benefits of personal hygiene. The growing adoption of products that help to maintain hygiene may help to propel the growth of the global wet tissue and wipe market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wet Tissue and Wipe market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wet Tissue and Wipe include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wet Tissue and Wipe include

3M

Kimberly-Clark

SC Johnson

CLX Communications

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Converting Wet Wipes

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Edgewell

Pigeon

Unicharm

Diamond Wipes

DR. Fischer

Essity

LENZING

Mogul

Nice-Pak

Vinda

Henkel

PDI Healthcare

GAMA Healthcare

Sage Products

Market Size Split by Type

Spunlace Technology

Airlaid Technology

Wetlaid Technology

Spunlaid Technology

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

Commercial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wet Tissue and Wipe market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wet Tissue and Wipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wet Tissue and Wipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wet Tissue and Wipe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wet Tissue and Wipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wet Tissue and Wipe market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spunlace Technology

1.4.3 Airlaid Technology

1.4.4 Wetlaid Technology

1.4.5 Spunlaid Technology

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Care

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Wet Tissue and Wipe Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Wet Tissue and Wipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wet Tissue and Wipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wet Tissue and Wipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Type

4.2 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Type

4.3 Wet Tissue and Wipe Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Countries

6.1.1 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Type

6.3 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Application

6.4 North America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe by Type

7.3 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe by Application

7.4 Europe Wet Tissue and Wipe by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Wet Tissue and Wipe by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Application

9.4 Central & South America Wet Tissue and Wipe by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Wet Tissue and Wipe by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.1.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Kimberly-Clark

11.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.2.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 SC Johnson

11.3.1 SC Johnson Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.3.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 CLX Communications

11.4.1 CLX Communications Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.4.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Unilever

11.5.1 Unilever Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.5.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Beiersdorf

11.6.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.6.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Converting Wet Wipes

11.7.1 Converting Wet Wipes Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.7.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Procter & Gamble

11.8.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.8.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Johnson & Johnson

11.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.9.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Edgewell

11.10.1 Edgewell Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wet Tissue and Wipe

11.10.4 Wet Tissue and Wipe Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Pigeon

11.12 Unicharm

11.13 Diamond Wipes

11.14 DR. Fischer

11.15 Essity

11.16 LENZING

11.17 Mogul

11.18 Nice-Pak

11.19 Vinda

11.20 Henkel

11.21 PDI Healthcare

11.22 GAMA Healthcare

11.23 Sage Products

Continued…..

