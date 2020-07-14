Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth 2020, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Types, Applications, Revenue and Outlook to 2025
This report focuses on the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Accriva
Terumo
BioMerieux
Diasorin
Roche
Danaher Corporation
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cavidi
Cepheid
Diaxonhit
Eiken Chemical
EMD Millipore
Epitope Diagnostic
Euroimmun
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunetics
InBios International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
Prescription-based Testing Kits
Market segment by Application, split into
Bacterial Infections
Fungal Infection
Virus Infection
Cardiovascular Infection
Gastrointestinal Infection
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
Central Nervous System Infection
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
