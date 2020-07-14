Rice bran oil Market, Share, Industry Segments, Growth, Trends, Demand, Outlook by 2023

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the global rice bran oil market.

Market Highlights:

Rice bran oil is an edible oil which is derived from the inner husk of rice. It is considered as one of the most nutritious and healthy edible oils as it contains abundance of natural bioactive nutraceuticals such as γ-Oryzanol, tocopherols, tocotrienols, and sterols with a balanced fatty acid composition. Also, rice bran oil is known to have a high antioxidant stability and smoke point, making it ideal for cooking and frying applications.

The global Rice Bran Oil Market has been segregated, by category, into conventional and organic. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global rice bran oil market during the assessment period. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference of consumers for organic products. The awareness towards benefits of organic products is increasing, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The global rice bran oil market has been segregated, by packaging type, into bottles, pouches, and others. The pouches segment is expected to dominate the global rice bran oil market during the assessment period. However, the bottles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its usage convenience.

The global market for rice bran oil has also been classified, by distribution channel, as store based and non-store based; with store based segment being sub divided to supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store based segment is expected to dominate the market wherein supermarkets & hypermarkets are expected to hold a prominent share. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of e-commerce sector coupled with growing inclination of consumers towards online shopping is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Rice bran oil market are 3F Industries Ltd (India), Cargill Inc. (US), Ricela Health Foods Ltd. (India), BCL Industries & Infrastructure Limited (India), Adani Wilmar Limited (India), Mexiterra, LLC (US), Riceland Foods (US), Sethia Oils Limited (India), King Rice Oil Group (Thailand), Modi Naturals Ltd. (India)

Browse More information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rice-bran-oil-market-7455

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global rice bran oil market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rice bran oil market owing to the presence of major rice producing countries in this region. Moreover, rice bran oil is popular in various Asian cuisines due to its suitability in high-temperature cooking methods such as deep-frying and stir-frying. North America also holds a significant share in the global rice bran oil market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing health conscious consumers are highly inclining towards healthy edible oil which is projected to drive the growth of rice bran oil in this region. Europe is also estimated to hold a prominent share in the global rice bran oil market and growing awareness for the rice bran oil is projected to drive the growth of the market in the rest of the world. Moreover, manufacturers are investing heavily in the emerging markets with new product launches which is expected to surge the growth of the market during the forecast period.