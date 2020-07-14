Unified Network Management Market 2020: Regional Forecast, Challenges, Opportunities, Statistics to 2022

Market Insights:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report reveals that the global unified network management market is set to expand exponentially at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The valuation of the market is poised to reach USD 13 Bn by the end of 2022. Unified networking solutions facilitate the management of both wired and wireless networks through a single interface. This has augmented the market in recent times, and the trend is estimated to continue over the assessment period.

The networking system offers functions such as provisioning, planning, monitoring and reporting among others. It also provides solutions such as network traffic management, network security management, network application management, network monitoring management, etc. These factors are forecasted to catapult the unified network management market on an upward trajectory through the projection period.

Get Free Sample at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2412

The development of cloud technology has opened new avenues of growth opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the availability of advanced analytical tools and optimum quality cybersecurity is projected to catalyzed the adoption of the technology by large, small and medium enterprises.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the unified network management market has been segmented into wired network management, and, wireless network management.

By solution, the global unified network management market is segmented into network traffic management, network monitoring management, network security management, network application management, and configuration and server management.

By service, the unified network management market has been segmented into training & support, consulting, and managed and integration service.

By deployment, the global unified network management market is segmented into cloud, and, on-premise.

By organization size, the unified network management market has been segmented into enterprise, and, small & medium business.

By end-user, the global Unified Network Management Market is segmented into Communication Service Provider (CSP), cloud service provider, BFSI, managed service providers, healthcare, government, and media & entertainment.

Regional Analysis:

The global unified network management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to witness an upsurge in demand for unified networking solutions over the next couple of years. The established IT ecosystem of the region makes it conducive to the rapid adoption of the technology. Additionally, the consolidation of major key players in the region such as Accenture, IBM, Cisco, etc. is likely to favor the expansion of the unified network management market in the region.

Asia Pacific is prognosticated to grow substantially over the assessment period. The factors that are responsible for catalyzing the expansion of the regional unified network management market include developments in cloud technology, enhancement of productivity, management of customer relations, etc. Meanwhile, Europe is poised to exhibit moderate growth in the foreseeable future. The growth can be attributed to the presence of developed IT infrastructure of the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Accenture PLC (Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Allot Communication (U.S.), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Ericsson (Sweden), and Tibco Software (U.S.)

Browse More Details on Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-network-management-market-2412

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Blog: http://mrfrblog.com/