Impact of COVID-19 on Alkylene Carbonates Market Share Rising on the Back of Changing Lifestyle

Alkylene Carbonates Market are used as a major solvent in the formulation of microemulsifiable concentrates (MEC), emulsifiable concentrates (EC), concentrated emulsions, suspoemulsions, and microemulsions. They are used in various end use industries such as paints & coatings, agriculture, textiles & fabrics, cosmetics & personal care, and others. They possess high boiling point, high flash points and low evaporation rates which make it suitable for usage in agricultural sector.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth rate as compared to developed regions such as Europe and North America. The demands for alkylene carbonates is comparatively low in North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading regional market of alkylene carbonates due to its wide utilization in cosmetics and personal care sector. Cosmetics and personal care is driven by the rising disposable income of people, improving quality of life and increasing consciousness about personal appearance. The demand from new residential and commercial application in the developing countries such as India, China, and Japan is leading to the increase usage of paints & coatings. Increasing end use applications for alkylene carbonates market in all the region contribute significantly in the regional growth.

Strict environmental regulations coupled with rising health awareness in North America and Europe is anticipated to drive the demand for alkylene market in that regions. Increasing actions taken by governmental agencies to reduce VOC content helps in driving the growth of this market.

Alkylene carbonates are segmented on the basis of types and end use. On the basis of types, the market is categorized into ethylene carbonate, propylene carbonate, glycerine carbonate. All the three carbonates are environmental friendly solvents and replace harsh products such as methylene chloride, aromatic solvents, acetone and other higher volatile, hazardous solvents. These carbonates can be used as reactive intermediates and can act as a replacement for ethylene & propylene glycols and ethylene & propylene oxides in many reactions. In the substitution reaction, these carbonates allow for more selective reaction thus minimizing the occurrence of side reactions and contamination during process. By end use industries, alkylene carbonates is segmented into paints & coatings, agriculture, textiles & fabrics, cosmetics & personal care, and others.

Owing to the excellent solubility property coupled with their high boiling points, low evaporation rates, low toxicity, lower volatile emission contamination (VOCs), and low odor, has surged demand in paints & coatings, cosmetics and personal care, agricultural sector. Propylene carbonate is used in the manufacturing of cosmetic products such as makeup, lipstick, eye shadow, and skin cleansing products. These are also used with clay gellants (such as bentonite or montmorillonite). Propylene carbonate is a slow evaporating polar solvent, which can be used as a VOC free solvent (tail solvent) in paints and coatings. Combined with other solvents, propylene carbonates is effective as a polymer/resin cleaner, polyester and polyurethane cleaner and hard surface cleaner. Along with it, propylene carbonate can be used in the formulation of hydroxyalkyation, transesterification, carbamate formation, and others.

As the demand for VOC free solvent is increasing significantly in the manufacturing industries, there will be further advancement in alkylene carbonates technology to power this area.

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Alfa Aesar

Qingdao Shinda Chemical Co.Ltd.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.