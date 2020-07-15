(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Spinocerebellar Ataxias epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Request For Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/spinocerebellar-ataxias-epidemiology-forecast

SCAs are heterogeneous, 47 SCA subtypes have been identified, and the number of genes implicated in SCAs is

continually increasing. Each subtype is named SCA followed by a number; the numbers are progressive and

represent the chronological order in which the disease locus or causative gene of the subtype was identified. The

research work is still in progress to find out more information. Out of the autosomal dominant ataxias, SCA3 is

the most common worldwide, followed by SCA1, 2, 6, and 7.

As per Delveinsight’s estimates, the total prevalent population of Spinocerebellar Ataxia in seven major markets was 42,043 in 2017 which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Japan accounted for the maximum number of SCA patients with 23,543 cases in 2017 followed by the United States with 9,764 cases according to DelveInsight’s estimates.

Among 7MM, Japan had the highest prevalent population of SCA, followed by the United States.

Among the European five countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of SCA, followed by the

France, United Kingdom and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of SCA

France, United Kingdom and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of SCA DRPLA accounted for 20% of the total cases with SCA in Japan whereas it only accounts for 2-5% of total SCA cases throughout EU5 countries and the United States.

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Spinocerebellar Ataxias epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Spinocerebellar Ataxias market report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

SCAs are heterogeneous, 47 SCA subtypes have been identified, and the number of genes implicated in SCAs is

continually increasing. Each subtype is named SCA followed by a number; the numbers are progressive and

represent the chronological order in which the disease locus or causative gene of the subtype was identified. The

research work is still in progress to find out more information. Out of the autosomal dominant ataxias, SCA3 is

the most common worldwide, followed by SCA1, 2, 6, and 7.

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias market report

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology Report Spinocerebellar Ataxias

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Spinocerebellar Ataxias in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

The report provides the segmentation of the Spinocerebellar Ataxias epidemiology

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

3. Spinocerebellar Ataxias: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Treatment and Management

6.2. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330