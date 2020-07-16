Global Dynamic random access memory market Market to register high demand rate by 2023

Global dynamic random access memory market to Benefit from Proliferation of Smartphones

The global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 8.1% and reach USD 76.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive research report.

Rapid technological advancements have prompted the adoption of DRAM across servers and various devices to ensure smooth operational execution. Digitization in various sectors has been responsible for the diversification of the dynamic random access memory market since they accelerate the performance of personal computers, servers, and others.

The proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices is accounted to be one of the primary drivers for the growth of the global dynamic random access memory market. High penetration of smartphones, tablets, and smart wearable which invariably make use of DRAM to accommodate advanced features generate high demand for DRAM among manufacturers.

Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/978

The emergence of augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning has also been beneficial for the growth of the global dynamic random access memory market.

Emergence cloud computing has been instrumental in the growth of the global dynamic random access memory market. Cloud requires higher-performance storage which coupled with high demand from data center servers boost the growth of the market.

Growth in key end-user industries is also expected to reflect positively. Other driving factors include demand for technologically sound gadgets and development in DRAM technology. However, the market constraints include the high initial cost of investment, sharp decline ion the number of personal computers, and technical difficulties in scaling process. The market is also at threat from substitutes and emerging memory innovations.

Segmentation

The global dynamic random access memory market has been segmented based on type, memory, application, and category.

By type, the market has been segmented into asynchronous DRAM, FPM, EDO, BEDO, SDRAM, and RDRAM. FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM is the largest segment owing to their extensive application in laptops and personal computers for reduction of access time and power consumption.

By memory, the global dynamic random access memory market has been segmente4d 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB.

By application, the global dynamic random access memory market has been segmented into consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, gaming, and consoles. The mobile devices segment is the largest segment due to the high adoption rate of DRAM in memory chips of mobile devices for their cost affectivity.

By category, the global dynamic random access memory market has been segmented into component and module.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the key markets for DRAM.

North America is a significant market and accounts for a considerable share of the global dynamic random access memory market. Presence of leading DRAM manufacturers such as Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology, and Micron Technology Inc. act as plus for the growth of the North America market. Also, the high adoption rate of advanced technologies such as smartphones, smart wearable, computing devices, PDAs also stimulates market growth.

Asia Pacific is home to established DRAM manufacturers such as Samsung, S K Hynix, Winbond, Transcend Information, and Elpida Memory which gives the region leverage over others and is expected to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Winbond (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Kingston (U.S.), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Nanya (Taiwan), SK Hynix (South Korea), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan) are some of the leading players in the global dynamic random access memory market.

Industry Updates

In November 2018, SK Hynix Inc., South Korea’s leading chipmaker, announced the development of a new dynamic random access memory (DRAM) optimized for big-data, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning. The new DRAM DDR5 consumes 30 percent less power than its predecessor DDR4 and is expected to be available in the market by 2020.

In October 2018, the US government banned American companies from exporting technology to Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company, a Chinese DRAM maker. The ban comes as a precautionary measure since the Department of Commerce recognizes the company posing a risk of national security interests of the United States.

Know More @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dram-market-978

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial vis its for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://www.mrfrblog.com/