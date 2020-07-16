Medical Billing Market Outsourcing Technological Advancements, Improving Healthcare Expenditures and Health Management Report 2020

Global Medical Billing Market Outsourcing Services Latest Trends, Industry Size, Growth and Development Research by Component (In House & Outsourced), Service (Front End Service, Middle End Service, & Back End Service), End User (Hospitals, Physician’s Office, & Others) — Forecast till 2023.

Medical Billing Market Outsourcing Services is generally referred as Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which offers the vital components of healthcare IT businesses. However, the current systems are lacking the features are restraining growth of the global medical billing outsourcing market.

The medical billing outsourcing Industry stood at a value of USD 6982 million and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The advent of new technologies and introduction of Medical Billing Outsourcing Market newer products are fueling market growth. The companies in the market are trying to adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships for acquiring newer technologies in their products.

Major Industry Competitives:

Some of the prominent players in the global medical billing outsourcing market include R1 RCM Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, EClinical Works, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Genpact, Kareo, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, McKesson Corporation, The SSI Groups Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Segmentation:

The medical billing outsourcing market is segmented by component, service, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market is segmented into in house and outsourced.

On the basis of service, the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market is segmented into front end service, back end service, and middle-end service.

On the basis of the end users, the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market is segmented into hospitals, physician’s office, and others.

Intended Audience

Healthcare Providers

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Provider

Latest Industry News:

In September 2019, the U.S. based Vericle announced its joint venture with Indian Hubballi infotech. Through this venture, the tech giant from the U.S. is looking to hold a healthy foot across India. Such business expansion and investment are more likely to fuel the market growth globally and to lead to increasing its penetration of the technology in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Synopsis, 2018–2023

Table 2 Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, By Region, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, By Component, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, By Service, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, End User, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 North America: Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, By Component, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Continued…

The product advancements, coupled with the trend of having revenue cycle management tools for observing profits and need for investment, are likely to offer several opportunities for growth in the global medical billing outsourcing market. Moreover, efforts and difficulties for generating processing costs manually and need for the tool that lowers the errors substantially are likely to augment the adoption of medical billing outsourcing and benefit the market.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.5 Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 In House

Continued…

