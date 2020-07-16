Water softener Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2024, Focusing On Top Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) states that global water softener market share is likely to expand at a CAGR of about 5.3% across the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. As per MRFR’s analysis, the global market of water softening systems is expected surge as concern regarding clean drinking water consumption surge.

Industry News

September 2019

Watts Water Technologies, an international developer of solution for water safety and supply, partnered with Planet Water Foundation, a non-profit organization that works on providing clean drinking water, on bringing clean water to Thailand.

Market Insights

Increase in number of patients afflicted with water-borne diseases is surging the need for installing water softening system. The rise in concern about health is encouraging the installation of these systems in both residential and industrial areas. This is expected to surge its global market over the review period. Soft water plays an important role in preventing industrial accidents that are caused due to uncontrolled heat generation of machinery. Employers’ growing concern towards workers’ safety is promoting installation of water softening system across the burgeoning manufacturing industry. Considering commercial applications of soft water, they are used in laundry and restaurants, which is likely to contribute the market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The global market of water softening systems has been classified by type, application, flow rate, and sales channel.

By type, the global market study is divided into salt-free and salt-based. Increase in sales of water softening systems is noted, as concern for clean water consumption surge. Salt-free type of systems are likely to gain popularity among people due to its ability to readily lower the concentration of ions. By flow rate, the global market is segmented into 05 GPM to 30 GPM, 30 GPM to 60 GPM, 60 GPM to 90 GPM, and above 90 GPM. By application, the global market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The high demand for clean and safe drinking water is increasing the sales of these systems for residential use. By sales channel, the global market has been sectioned into offline and online. As e-commerce industry grows, high number of online sales is observed. The online segment is expected to significantly contribute the expansion of the water softener market in the review period.

Regional Outlook

Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are regions that are analyzed under the regional outlook section of the report.

The Asia-Pacific water softener market is likely to gain global foothold across the assessment period. The expansion in population pool, hike in per capita income, and rise in cognizance about water softening are some of the causes due to which the APAC market is likely to register fast-paced growth. In the near future, the market in North America is expected to gain momentum owing to the existence of cash-rich manufacturers.

In Europe, the market expansion can be attributed to the hefty investment made by companies and governments for R&D and presence of techniques that aid in providing healthy and clean water in for residential and industrial use. Additionally, the residence of the largest water softening system developers and companies their strong aftermarket network are expected to boost the regional market growth.

Key Players

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd (China), Wychwood Water Systems Ltd (UK), Watts Water Technologies Inc. (US), A.O. Smith Water Technologies (US), Harvey Water Softeners Ltd (UK), BWT Aktienge­sellschaft (Austria), EcoWater Systems LLC (US), Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (UK), Culligan International Company (US), Pelican Water Systems (US), Feedwater Limited (UK), Monarch Water Ltd. (UK), and Marlo Incorporated (US) are key contenders of the global water softener market.

