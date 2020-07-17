Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Industry 2020 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2022

The global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry could project a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022), states Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Drivers and Key Barriers

Since the launch of Microsoft’s Kinect in the year 2010, the concept of gesture recognition has come into the limelight. Following this event, the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry managed to gain massive impetus, supported by hygiene concerns and soaring demand for sophisticated methods of contact-free authentication. Gesture recognition and touchless sensing technologies help users in interacting with the use of devices and also carry out certain tasks without the support of mechanical devices.

In recent years, the gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market has largely benefited from frequent technological advancements that led to enhanced accuracy. Such advanced technologies, when integrated, deliver ease of use, which could lead to high business growth in the coming years.

Few other growth-inducing factors in market growth include increasing application of gesture recognition and touchless sensing in areas like gaming, healthcare, automotive, automation, and consumer electronics. Moreover, mounting awareness about security and rising use of high-tech equipment could also benefit the global gesture recognition & touchless sensing market.

Market Segmentation

Technology, products, and application are the primary segments as per which the global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry have been analyzed by MRFR in its latest report.

With respect to the technology, the market is considered for sensors (capacitive, infrared, ultrasonic & resistive), 2D and 3D, among others.

Products-wise, the market includes touch-based gesture recognition and touch-less gesture recognition. Touch-less gesture recognition consists of touch-less sanitary equipment and touch-less biometric.

In terms of application, the market caters to entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, consumer electronics, automobile, retail industry, defense, aerospace, and SME organizations, among others.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the Middle East and Africa are the primary markets for gesture recognition and touchless sensing.

In APAC, the new construction outlook, especially the commercial sector, has been one of the factors responsible for growth of the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry. Rising focus on security by government bodies also stimulates market growth. Surging concerns associated with sanitation and hygiene could elevate the market position in the coming years. China is expected to be the most profitable market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing, given the large number of product launches. For instance, Pantech (South Korea) launched Pantech Vega LTE smartphone, which has the 2D camera-based technology. In another news, Sony Corporation (Japan) recently launched Sony Xperia Sola that imbibes the capacitive technology, backed by its floating touch feature.

North America is touted to be a highly important market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing during the review period. The regional market has been flourishing since the terrorist attack of 9/11, which gave rise to safety concerns. Apart from this, the surge in number of initiatives as well as regulatory activities up by the government has elevated the use of biometric systems in the region, which also fares well with the market.

Europe could observe steady growth during the conjectured timeframe. The healthcare and automotive industries in the region are expected to note an upswing in terms of adoption of gesture recognition technology. Likewise, 2D and 3D gesture recognition technologies note strong demand in the region, as these deliver realistic and interactive exposure to customer experience.

Interestingly, the Middle East and Africa market shows immense promise, thanks to the dynamic young population with high per capita income. Augmented standard of living coupled with mounting spending capacity as well as awareness about healthcare and sanitization are projected to accelerate business growth in the region.

Leading Vendors

The competitors in the worldwide Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry are Texas Instruments (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), Prime Sense Limited (Isreal), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Omron Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S), Iris guard (Jordan), and others.

