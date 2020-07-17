Global Endpoint detection and response Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology is about providing security against cyber threats such as malware and ransomware. Businesses and organizations adopt the EDR tool to protect their endpoints from targeted attacks, thoroughly remediate systems and rollback ransomware.

The proliferation of the Internet has brought along with it the inevitable, severe impact of ransomware and other malicious attacks and software breaches are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches and threats. As a result of this, Organisations are trying to keep them abreast of the information on tools that offer effective remediation and include them as a critical component of their IT operations. The wide uptake of EDR solutions is increasing the market value of the global EDR market, globally.

Acknowledging the increasing demand & growth in the market, Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a brilliant study report. In its report, MRFR mentions that the global Endpoint Detection and Response market size gaining further prominence will reach approximately USD 3.41 Bn. by 2023 growing at 26.06% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Additional factors that contribute to the market growth include the increasing industrialization and improving economic situations in the countries across the globe. Augmenting demand for the advanced endpoint security, especially with the increase in a number of mobile threats, predominantly drives the market growth. With the growing number of businesses adopting BYOD policies, heavily relying on mobile devices and electronic gadgets and laptops for the business communication are proving integrated security solution ineffective for securing the business’ facilities.

In such a scenario, EDR system is getting not only accepted but is garnering huge popularity across the verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecom, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, government & public utilities, and healthcare, among others. On the other hand, factors such as constant improvisations, complexities, and technological incompetency are expected to restrict the market growth.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Segmentations

The MRFR analysis is segmented in to six key dynamics:-

By Enforcement Points : Workstations, Servers, Mobile Devices, and Point of Sale Terminals among others.

By Components : Solutions Services {Professional Services (implementation, consulting services, training and education, support & maintenance) and Managed Service.

By Organizations : Small, Medium and Large Enterprises.

By Deployment : On-premise, on-cloud, and hybrid.

By End-Users : Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Government & Public Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Geographical Analysis

North America is the largest EDR market, globally. Attributing to the technological developments, accessibility to products & services, and the emphasis on cost-cutting; the region is expected to retain its hegemony throughout the forecast period, marking the largest chunk of the market share.

Extensive uptake of EDR solutions by increasing the number of enterprises and rapidly advancing technologies are some of the predominant factors accounting for the market growth. The US and Canada are the leading markets in this region, owing to the advanced techniques brought by the research & development efforts fuelled with the increased investments.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific EDR market is increasing rapidly, becoming one of the most lucrative markets globally. This is because of the augmenting demand for the comprehensive security approach to secure endpoints, network, and cloud deployments. The developing countries like India and China, backed by their huge and well-established electronics markets propel the market growth in the region.

In Europe also, substantial growth is expected in the EDR market because of the increase in the investments on account of government initiatives and the countries such as Germany, France, and the UK leading the market growth in the region. The market is increasing due to the rising technological enhancements, and the growing adoption of EDR solutions for security measures for the network, and cloud deployments.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Competitive Landscape

Characterized by the number of small & large players forming a competitive landscape, the market demonstrates fierce competition. While aiming to maintain their market position, these players strive to gain the competitive advantage in the market by incorporating acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. To achieve their goals they invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unrivaled design and features compared to their competition.

Key Players:

Digital Guardian (US), Symantec Corporation (US), EMC Corporation (US), McAfee (US), Guidance Software, Inc. (US), RSA Security (US), Intel Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Tripwire, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Carbon Black, Inc. (US), Cybereason Inc. (US), CrowdStrike, Inc. (US), and Bromium Inc. (US) are some of the eminent leaders driving the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market. Profiling those in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

July 04, 2018 – SecureWorks (Australia), a leading global cybersecurity company providing solutions to protect organizations in a digitally connected world, announced a new pricing model for its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution.

The new MDR solution, combining several advanced threat services to form a comprehensive security approach to secure endpoints, network, and cloud deployments. SecureWorks’ MDR is priced as per to an organization’s size by the number of employees, and help clients to scale their cyber-security programs to protect their ever-expanding IT infrastructure and provide a predictable model with no extra cost for the number or volume of logs.

July 09, 2018 – Onsoft Computer Systems AS (Onsoft Norway), leading provider of strategic IT solutions to enable organizations to improve their business processes and IT operations announced the release of Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response which provides extra protection against cyber threats.

Onsoft’s new EDR solution with integrated detection and response capabilities enables organizations of sizes to protect their endpoints from targeted attacks, thoroughly remediate systems and rollback ransomware via a single agent. Onsoft’s new EDR solution with integrated detection and response capabilities enables organizations of sizes to protect their endpoints from targeted attacks, thoroughly remediate systems and rollback ransomware via a single agent.

